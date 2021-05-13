The golden shovels were turned in fresh dirt Thursday at what will be the new Vineyard FrontRunner Station.
The groundbreaking for the station is the culmination of several years of transit and transportation planning for the city and area. Words like milestone, visionary, exciting and community were used to describe the event and the new station.
Mayor Julie Fullmer thanked several in attendance and those watching online for hours of planning and researching for the site.
“It takes many hands to make a project like this come together,” Fullmer said. “This will open the door to our community and open the door to UVU.”
Utah Valley University has acquired more than 400 acres of land close to the station location. It is anticipated the FrontRunner will become a transit staple in the community and for students.
Rep. Val Peterson (R-District 59) recognized the extreme growth that is coming to Vineyard and Utah County.
“Mayor Fullmer has been tireless on this project,” Peterson said. “The legislature knows it’s important to invest in infrastructure. It’s imperative we have mass transit.”
Jeff Acerson a member of the UTA board of trustees and mayor of Lindon also recognized the Utah Department of Transportation efforts on behalf of the project.
“This wouldn’t be happening without UDOT,” Acerson said. “The station in Vineyard is a monumental feat.”
Currently UTA has 90 miles of FrontRunner track. Acerson noted UTA needs more as it continues with its south county plans and takes FrontRunner all the way to Payson.
With a UVU satellite campus coming to Payson, Acerson said it was time to have transportation other than cars for those students.
A little history
Many years of pre-planning and discussion had already happened when it appeared Vineyard had come to the moment for major action on the FrontRunner station.
With the massive growth in Vineyard, the need for forward movement on the construction of the FrontRunner station prompted Fullmer to call for a special meeting of the city council the Tuesday before Thanksgiving 2020.
The focus of the meeting was to approve a construction easement for the Utah Department of Transportation to keep on the current timeline for the Vineyard FrontRunner station and the Northern Utah County double tracking project, according to Fullmer.
The city council unanimously approved the construction easement.
Fullmer had been working long hours with UDOT and UTA as the city moved toward having a station for FrontRunner, and connections to other transit options in the future.
“The city has invested several millions in infrastructure for the station and easement for double tracking,” Fullmer said. “Additionally, $4 million in state funding has been appropriated for the station to UDOT, who is over construction of the projects, and UTA appropriated $19 million for the necessary double-track section approximately 2 miles north of the station to improve regional mobility.”
This is the first section of double track installed since the FrontRunner systems’ opening, according to UTA.
“Vineyard, UTA, UDOT and other entities and jurisdictions across the Wasatch Front are working together to plan future service improvements to FrontRunner, as well as other means of public transit,” Fullmer said. “This combined effort has spurred momentum toward additional double track in other areas of the service system to decrease travel time and increase reliability.”
FrontRunner is the backbone of public transit across the Wasatch Front. Bus Rapid Transit, all other bus services, light rail and micro-transit all radiate from FrontRunner service. Enhancing FrontRunner for Utah’s future population is a statewide priority, according to UTA.
Double-tracking and electrification are vital to increasing the frequency of all FrontRunner service in the future; double-tracking added in coordination with the Vineyard Station is an example of the way forward for FrontRunner, Fullmer added.
Over the next 50 years, 37% of Utah’s population growth will be in Utah County. By 2065, 28% of the state’s population will reside in Utah County, according to the Kem C. Gardner Institute projections.
“Our fast-growing community recognizes that quality of life is key to the future growth that is coming into the region,” Fullmer said. “Vineyard is now nearing 18,000 people, and the Vineyard FrontRunner station plays a critical role in the city’s success.”
The new Vineyard Station is an exciting, important development in the history of FrontRunner. UTA is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the addition of this station is a large milestone in FrontRunner's future, Fullmer noted.
“This is the first new FrontRunner Station since 2012,” Fullmer said. “Adding this station underscores the significance of Vineyard City’s growth and prominence as a transit center.”
With this new station, FrontRunner has even greater capability to connect students, commuters, recreation seekers, remote family members and anyone wishing to travel across the beautiful Wasatch Front, according to a UTA statement.