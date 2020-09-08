A Vineyard man was arrested Sunday after authorities received several reports of men chasing a half-naked woman.
Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Vineyard on reports of a possible rape. Complainants told authorities a female had been running through the area screaming while two men tried to hold her down, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
A couple in the area was able to get the woman — who was reportedly naked from the waist up — away from the men.
The woman told police she had gone to a bar in Pleasant Grove where she allegedly met 26-year-old Abdulelah Abdullah A. Almalki of Vineyard. Almalki reportedly invited the woman back to his residence for an after party, riding back to the man’s home in an Uber with one other person.
According to arrest documents, the woman told police she tried to push Almalki off of her, but he forced her to participate in sexual acts before performing inappropriate acts on her.
The woman told authorities she was unable to get him to stop and froze due to an anxiety disorder.
After some time, according to the probable cause affidavit, she was able to break free and run away from the residence. In an effort to draw attention and get help, she ran through the building complex screaming as Almalki allegedly ran after her.
The witnesses who helped the woman reported to officials that a man told them not to call the police because he would go to jail. Before police arrived, witnesses reportedly saw the two men running toward a row of townhomes.
A deputy on patrol recognized Almalki’s name from a previous incident and contacted the males from the residence. Almalki was allegedly inside the residence wearing a white shirt with a colored stripe.
While speaking with police, Almalki allegedly said they met the woman at a bar and brought her with them in an Uber. The second man said he was on the main floor area when the woman woke him up by running down the stairs and turning on the light, according to arrest documents.
The second man reportedly told police the woman was not wearing any clothing from the waist up and was crying as she tried to leave the residence. Afterward, he said, Almalki allegedly came down the stairs and ran after her.
Both Almalki and the other male were detained while a security sweep was conducted. During the sweep, no other people were found in the residence, however a rose-colored bra was discovered in plain view on the bedroom closet floor.
Deputies also discovered video cameras outside of the bedroom where the bra was located. The woman advised police she had been wearing a rose-colored bra when she entered the residence but had left without it.
The woman was transported to a hospital for a Code R Exam, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Almalki was placed under arrest and requested that he not answer any questions.
He was booked into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony forcible sodomy and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $40,000 bail.