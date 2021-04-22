About this time every year, those traveling south on Interstate-15 might find it a bit crowded as elected officials and city staff members throughout the county and Wasatch Front make their pilgrimage to St. George.
This week the League of Cities and Towns has been holding its Mid-Year Conference. As part of that conference the organization gives out awards and recognitions.
Vineyard was one of those cities receiving recognition and an award. It was awarded a Healthy Utah Community designation Thursday.
“We were one of 11 cities (only city in Utah County) to be awarded this first year,” said Kathryn Newman, city spokeswoman. “Spanish Fork is also a Healthy Utah Community, they were awarded as one of 4 pilot cities last year.”
Mayor Julie Fullmer accepted the award in St. George at the conference.
“We were awarded because of our commitment in several areas: healthy eating, mental health, physical activity and having a coalition to work towards these goals.”
Vineyard will be doing a Facebook live about the award Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Like the spring flowers blooming and coming to life, Vineyard continues to be on track as one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S.
According to Newman, there are some other honors and activities coming to Vineyard that will make the spring of 2021 exciting.
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday during the City Council meeting, Vineyard will be awarded a Tree City USA 2020, a designation by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
At 2 p.m. on May 13, the long-awaited groundbreaking for the Vineyard FrontRunner Station will be held by the Utah Transit Authority.
Vineyard will open its Children’s Library at 11 a.m. on May 22.
Newman added the city will be having an Earth Day cleanup beginning at 9 a.m. on May 1. The city also will be celebrating Vineyard Bike Month during May.