Vineyard and Payson were the only cities in the state to pilot a new form of voting for their municipal elections called ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting, an alternative voting method proposed by the Utah State Legislature in 2018, lets voters rank candidates in a municipal race from first to last. If no candidate receives over 50% of the first-choice votes, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and their votes go towards whoever a voter’s second choice was. The process is repeated for multiple rounds until a candidate receives a majority of votes.
Six cites originally opted to participate in the ranked-choice pilot program but backed out due to concerns about how to educate voters on the unorthodox process. Others cities in Salt Lake County cited a lack of elections equipment designed to handle ranked-choice voting as their reason for not participating in the pilot program.
Vineyard City Recorder Pamela Spencer said she received a few calls from voters who had questions about ranked-choice voting, but that they understood after she explained the process.
“I don’t think there were too many people that were confused,” Spencer said.
Spencer, who advocated for Vineyard to try out the ranked-choice method, said she saw the pilot as a success.
“For me personally, I think it went great,” the city recorder said. “I don’t think there were any more hiccups than you would’ve had in a general regular election.”
One race for a seat on the Vineyard City Council went through seven rounds of tabulation, according to unofficial election results from Utah County. Cristy Welsh was the apparent winner, accumulating 587 votes, 53.9%, in the seven rounds, although an official winner won’t be declared until the county completes its canvass of election results on Tuesday.
In the race for another city council seat, incumbent councilman Tyce Flake earned 654 votes, 61.5%, after six rounds of tabulation.
There are a number of benefits to using a ranked choice voting system, Spencer said. For one, cities are not required to hold primary elections, shortening the election cycle and ending the messy process of eliminated candidates receiving write-in votes in the general election.
“We don’t get a lot of people that vote in the primary election,” said Spencer. “But what they don’t realize is that they are nominating those people to move on to the general election. So if they don’t vote in the primary, they could risk the person (they voted for) not moving on … and you do away with that by having a single election.”
By only having a general election, cities can also save money, Spencer added.
Ranked-choice voting comes at no additional costs to cities in Utah County since the ranked-choice ballots are scanned by the same elections equipment as regular ballots, Deputy Utah County Clerk Josh Daniels said in April.
Another benefit of the voting method, according to Utah Rep. Marc Roberts, R-Santaquin, who sponsored the bill letting cities opt to use ranked choice, is that candidates have to appeal broadly to all voters rather than to their narrow base.
“You can’t just go after the base as much,” the Daily Herald reported Roberts saying in January, “because you want second- and third-place votes.”
Spencer said the city will have a better idea of how the ranked-choice voting pilot went after Utah County completes its canvass.
“I don’t know if (Vineyard) will continue to use it as a method,” said Spencer. “(But) I will promote it.”
Payson city officials could not be reached to comment on how the ranked-choice voting pilot went in their city.