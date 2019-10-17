Vineyard’s city recorder Pamela Spencer is reminding voters that after they fill out their ranked choice voting ballots for city council positions, to flip them over and vote on the city’s Recreation Arts and Parks tax – Proposition #2 printed on the back of each ballot.
Vineyard, considered the fastest growing city in the state, is adding retail businesses regularly. That growth is bringing shoppers from outside of Vineyard as well.
Mayor Julie Fullmer would like to capitalize on the sales tax generated from those retailers in the form of a RAP Tax.
RAP taxes are not new to Utah County residents. If you’ve shopped in Provo, Orem, American Fork or Spanish Fork you have contributed to that city’s RAP or CARE Tax. St. George and Salt Lake County also have a RAP Tax.
“The RAP Tax is something that our neighboring cities have implemented and Vineyard residents pay every time they visit an outside business,” Fullmer said. “With all of the new economic development and our recreational spaces beginning to flourish, we feel it’s time to provide the opportunity to those patrons of our businesses in Vineyard a chance to support our city amenities as we support those in our fellow municipalities.”
Fullmer said the city initially intends to use the tax revenue for the maintenance of its recreational spaces that are well-loved and used by many throughout Utah Valley.
Based on the projected sales tax revenue for Vineyard by the State Tax Commission the RAP Tax would have generated $70,000 in 2019.
The RAP Tax would be an increase of 0.1% to the sales tax rate, increasing from 7.15% to 7.25%. This equates to 1 cent on every $10 spent, according to the city.
Those funds may be used according to state law for capital improvement projects and operations of publicly owned or operated amenities such as parks, playing fields/courts, splash pads, performing arts center and trails/bike paths and more.
Funding may also be used to support municipal or nonprofit organizations providing programs such as youth groups, museums, theater groups, festivals and heritage.
In presenting the pros and cons of the RAP Tax to Vineyard voters, Fullmer and the City Council said in a prepared statement, “The RAP Tax will help Vineyard City to do more than what has been currently offered in our city and will help to keep up with prudent replacement and maintenance of existing parks/trails/etc. We unanimously support the RAP Tax Proposition. We are confident that Vineyard will keep and expound on its exceptional heritage with the benefits that will be reaped from this RAP Tax.”
No arguments against the RAP Tax were submitted.