With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, many people are staying home more than before. Whether it be for health precautions, working remotely or even attending school remotely, time spent in the home is definitely up.
Along with the increased time spent at home, Ibotta, an app that allows people to earn cash back on purchases, announced that the sales of cleaning supplies are up 14% nationwide.
Certain products’ sales are up by an even bigger margin. Kitchen surface cleaner sales have increased by 68% and all purpose cleaner sales are up 49%, according to Ibotta.
Other supplies like bathroom cleaners and laundry supplies saw a minimal increase of 6% and 5% respectively.
The statistics were gathered based on a comparison between spending from July to December in 2019 and spending from the same time period in 2020.
Now this increase may be thanks to heightened awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Ibotta added that more time spent in the house might be leading to people seeing just how dirty their baseboards are.
One of our reporters took the question to her Facebook page. With a number of people weighing in, the cleanliness-home theory seems mixed.
Ann Snider, who recently moved from Utah County to Richmond, Indiana, mentioned a larger use of hand soaps, a result of having her kids and family wash their hands more often than before. As far as cleanliness around the house, Snider said her family is cleaning just as much as they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with a heightened focus on surfaces touched often.
Another person joked about having three dogs, which leads to a dirty house all of the time.
Others weighed in and said that their homes were a mess during the pandemic.
Natasha Robinson of Orem, who works in a school, said that because she is so busy and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has not hosted any guests and therefore it has gotten more dirty. She added that being in the house has made it even harder to keep it clean.
As for Sarah Anne of Orem, she said that her kitchen stays clean but the rest of her home has gotten more dirty.
“I’m too tired and depressed to do any more than the absolute minimum,” Anne said.
The same goes for others, who mentioned that they are too tired or stressed to focus on cleaning or disinfecting when they get home.
“With all the overtime I have to work during this ... add to that my office is now crammed into my bedroom ... who has time to clean?” said Susan Fisher of Orem.
The one outlier was Shauna Reid of Orem, who said her family has been tackling a remodeling project that has led to getting rid of things that are not needed. This includes clothes, furniture, food storage, kitchen items and more.
“We have also bought a lot more products for sanitizing, wipes, cleaners, soaps and more, Reid said. “I wouldn’t say our home is ‘cleaner’ as we still have remodeling tools and traces everywhere, but it is more sanitary and less crowded with stuff.”
So while cleaning supplies sales may be on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the respondents to our very limited poll seemed to be too tired, stressed or busy to clean their houses at a higher rate.