Rufino Rodriguez, a respiratory therapist, had plans to retire from his job at Intermountain’s Utah Valley Hospital after turning 65 early in 2020. Those plans changed when the COVID-19 pandemic came on, as he reportedly did not want his co-workers to be overworked while dealing with the deadly virus.
On Christmas, with retirement on the horizon, Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19. He would pass away from the virus almost a month later on Jan. 23.
Rodriguez was a native of Guatemala, where he was a physician. After moving to the United States for a better life, his credentials were not transferrable — but he still wanted to work in medicine.
He found his way to Utah Valley Hospital and joined the respiratory care program. Soon after beginning his job in Provo, Rodriguez began working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, of which Dr. Stephen Minton, current director of Neonatology at Utah Valley Hospital, was a part.
“I was at the University of Utah, and in 1979 I came to Utah Valley to open the first non-university newborn ICU in the United States,” Minton said. “I was by myself for six and a half years, I couldn’t recruit another person to come. During that time period, I started giving the nurses and respiratory therapists the same kind of lectures I gave to the interns and residents at the University of Utah. It created a team of people to function at the high end of their scope. Rufino was one of the respiratory students that I had.”
But that was not all Rodriguez did. His co-workers knew him as capable of many different things. He served as a respiratory therapist in the NICU and performed many duties there, but he also helped on the Life Flight transport team. He would help with intubation and other procedures during transportation.
He also often helped his fellow co-workers in his unit when they were busy and would work on other floors, like the adult ICU as well.
“Sort of a jack of all trades, but we wouldn’t say master of none because he was a master at whatever he did,” said Regie Peterson, a fellow respiratory therapist at Utah Valley Hospital. “He loved his family, he loved us, and we loved him.”
On top of his work at the hospital, Minton spoke of Rodriguez’ humanitarian work. He would travel around the world to help and teach medicine to others.
While headed back from one trip to South America with a colleague from Utah Valley Hospital, Rufino reportedly helped save a man in line for one of the return flights. The man had collapsed while in line and Rodriguez began CPR. A defibrillator was then pulled from the plane, which helped save the man.
Minton said that was just the kind of person Rodriguez was.
“He didn’t hesitate to do what needed to be done,” Peterson said. “In pediatrics, he loved the children and loved the staff. That was actually my hardest place to work because the kids are trusting, they’re scared and things that we do to them hurt. Rufino had a knack with kids that he could comfort them, do what needed to be done and the parents were so grateful.”
Both spoke of Rodriguez’ ability to light up whatever room he walked into. Minton added that whether you knew Rodriguez for one day or 40 years, he made people feel like they were the most important person in the world.
On Saturday, colleagues from the hospital heard about Rodriguez’ condition and began to organize in the parking lot to shine lights at his room. The tribute was in honor of how Rodriguez lit up every room he was in.
It was not choreographed, according to Minton, but as people began to hear about the tribute, more people gathered.
Minton estimated that 280 people showed up, driving from all over to be a part of the light vigil. Even staff at other hospitals in the area were shining their lights in tribute.
It just so happened that after the group had left, the Life Flight helicopter was returning to the hospital as well. To honor Rodriguez, a member of the Life Flight team, the helicopter shined its light into his room.
“That was kind of a miracle about the helicopter,” Peterson said. “We don’t usually like to do things while we’re in the helicopter, especially with a patient, but that nurse had been in our newborn ICU and Rufino was one of the ones that helped train her. She had been sad that she got called on a transport when the light vigil was going to be happening but they took the baby to another hospital. The helicopter was empty when they came back and she saw that the lights were all gone but she just said, ‘Could we just shine the light at his room, just to show our support.’ So right when they came back, they hovered and then shined the lights in his room. Stephan (Rodriguez’ son) told me that that was the very, very minute that Rufino took his last breath at 8:30 p.m.”
His co-workers added that Rodriguez would not want his death to just be a statistic, he would want people to know that COVID-19 is real.
When asked what message Rufino would want to send to people right now, Minton stressed health guidelines.
“Rufino would be absolutely pleased that we are reminding everybody at this time to wear a mask, to do social distancing and to get rid of this awful disease that’s plaguing our country and the world right now,” Minton said.
Peterson said Rodriguez had plans to move to Guatemala, where he owned land and was planning to build a home, after retirement. He was hopeful of becoming a grandfather and wanted to travel more.
“He had lots of plans to do, and his death was not because he was old or because he had a debilitating disease, it’s because he got the coronavirus and it killed him,” Peterson said. “It’s a real thing.”