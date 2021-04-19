Comcast recently announced that the company would be investing $1 billion across the country into continuing to close the digital divide, working to give more low-income Americans access to WiFi and the technological resources needed in a growing digital world.
The commitment celebrates the internet essentials program, which was a catalyst for the company to enter the space to help low-income families, according to Comcast Director of External Affairs Deneiva Knight.
After 10 years of the internet essential program, more than 160,000 Utahns have received low-cost internet, and the new commitment will only further those steps that Comcast has taken to help in the Beehive State.
Efforts with the new commitment will include launching WiFi-connected community spaces throughout the state of Utah, working with local entities to figure out where those spaces would be most beneficial, partnering with local organizations to help fund programming, and also offering courses to help people learn how to use computers.
Some of the programming will include helping people look for jobs online, revamping resumes, hosting skills training classes, and more.
“Over the past 10 years, we have connected about 16,400 folks with this low-cost internet service," Knight said. "That’s a lot of people, over the span of 10 years, that have benefited from this service and have been selected to join this program because they need it, they can’t pay for traditional services.”
With the world moving toward an increasingly digital focus, things like job listings, school work and social media platforms can only be accessed through the internet. This digital divide has made it even harder for some people during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
With schools moving to a completely remote or hybrid schedule, Knight said many people have been going to the Comcast community WiFi centers to get help accessing their children's schoolwork. She added that some have told her stories about going to the parking lot of the McDonald's just to get the free WiFi.
Another area where Comcast has helped this year involves low-income seniors. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many homebound to some extent without the opportunity to see friends or family. Comcast helped get WiFi connected in their homes so that they could video chat with family and stay connected in the community.
Comcast has also been a partner with the United Way of Utah County, donating $15,000 last fall to support the organization's digital inclusion program. The funds facilitated offering computer help classes as well as buying equipment to purchase new computers or get donated computers back up and working. Along with that, the finds also aided the organization in starting classes around the technology to help local Utah County families and individuals.
“With every device that we place in the community, we also offer information about how to connect to the internet," said Janie Brigman, corporate engagement and marketing director for the United Way of Utah County. "This would include things like the Comcast internet essentials program, which is helping low-income families get connected to internet access.”
Not only does the digital divide involve access to WiFi, but it also includes having access to a device and knowing how to use it.
The South Franklin Community center is one spot that Brigman brought up, citing that while the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some shutdowns, the access to online programs, job boards, social media platforms and more have helped people in the Provo community.
“There’s definitely a huge impact and a growing need for having access to technology and Comcast is definitely helping us in that area," Brigman said.
This is not the only area where Comcast has helped in the community either. The company also has made commitments to local entrepreneurs and small business owners that are Black, Indigenous, and people of color.
“As a company, we have a renewed commitment for diversity, equity and inclusion," Knight said.
“We really want to double down and support those that have been negatively impacted because of COVID-19-related closures.”
For more information on the programs or to suggest organizations that Comcast should partner with, visit utah.comcast.com.