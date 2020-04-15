Community Action Services and Food Bank, or CASFB, reports that the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a steep drop in funding and donations, while community needs for CASFB services has greatly increased.
The nonprofit says the drop in donations is likely due to loyal donors being pulled away to other urgent personal concerns and the cancellation of food drives.
"As this pandemic continues, the urgency to help feed and shelter our neighbors in need continues to grow significantly," said Karen McCandless, executive director of Community Action Services and Food Bank, in a press release.
As more and more people in Utah County are needing services from CASFB, and clients who relied on the food bank before the pandemic have seen their needs increased, the need for funding and donations is "urgently needed," according to CASFB.
"We are immensely grateful for the continued support from our generous partners like United Way of Utah County, Rocky Mountain Power and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the need for additional support continues to increase. We look forward to the additional fundraising potential of #GiveFromHomeDay."
The nonprofit is promoting a food donation campaign called #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21 in light of both FeedUtah2020 and Stamp Out Hunger food drives being canceled due to COVID-19.
The national fundraiser allows residents who want to help neighbors and strangers who are struggling with the impacts of the epidemic.
CASFB listed their greatest needs as following:
- Distribution of boxes and bags of food from the pantry.
- Emergency housing assistance.
- Collecting food from Grocery Rescue.
- Replenishing food bank shelves.
To donate or find more information, go to http:communityactionus.org.
CASFB's goal is to foster self-sufficiency in families and individuals struggling with poverty by stabilizing families with housing and food assistance, then providing help with programs, education and referral support. The organization serves residents in Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties.
CASFB was named a Best of State winner for Charity/Service Organization.