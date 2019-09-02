Community Action Services and Food Bank needs volunteers
Community Action Services and Food Bank, which serves people in Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties, has an immediate need for volunteers to cover regular shifts in the food bank, Monday through Friday.
The agency needs volunteers to commit to regular hours for at least three months. It needs people from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Its greatest volunteer need is in the morning and between 2 and 4 p.m.
Volunteers at the food bank, located at 815 S. Freedom Blvd. in Provo, take clients through the food pantry and instruct them on what they can take.
“People in Utah are so generous with their time and money,” said Daniel Fillmore, volunteer coordinator at Community Action Services and Food Bank. “We need your help now to keep our food bank and food pantry running smoothly, and to help people in need in our community.”
For more information about the food bank or to volunteer, contact Daniel Fillmore at volunteer@communityactionuc.org or (801) 691-5220.
Utah County launches survey to gather public feedback
Utah County Commissioners Bill Lee, Nathan Ivie, and Tanner Ainge announced a new program Wednesday intended to gather citizen feedback called, “Your County, Your Voice.” The survey tools are intended to solicit input on a number of issues facing Utah County and to better understand concerns of county residents.
“I am excited for the implementation of this important program. This is the people’s government, so it is vital that we have meaningful citizen input on the important issues facing Utah County. I look forward to seeing an increase in citizen engagement and feedback,” Lee said. “Research and analysis play an important role in the decisions we make as a County Commission.”
“Prior to the launch of this program, we did not have the tools to consider and analyze the voice, opinions and preferences of those we represent. I’m thrilled to add this capability to our county government and I’m hoping our residents will develop a louder, clearer, more engaged voice in our legislative process as a result,” Ainge said.
“At the heart of successful government is citizen input and participation. I am so excited to have this new tool to help your county government better reflect the voice of the people. I look forward to hearing from more of our citizens and using that feedback to better represent them,“ Ivie said.
The first survey takes less than three minutes to complete and asks questions about the use of county resources as well as general demographic questions. Survey responses will be kept confidential and used for research purposes only. The County Commission encourages all voting age residents to participate. Those residents who do not receive an email from the county may take the survey with the following link: https://utahcounty.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cZsxuSb6H4qRzcF.