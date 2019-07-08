Nebo school wins SkillsUSA, becomes national champions in welding fabrication
Nebo’s Maple Mountain High welding students did it again! National Champions for the second time. The National Champion SkillsUSA Welding Fabrication team consisted of Ladd Davis, Sam Christmas, and Wyatt Justensen with advisor Jared Massic.
Not only did the Nebo Maple Mountain High School team receive gold, but the Utah State University Eastern team won gold for the second time in a row with two of the team members, Tosh Davis and Ben Warnick, graduating from Maple Mountain High School. The other team member is Nate Stagg, a graduate from Altamont High. Tyler Christmas, a graduate from Maple Mountain was on the high school National Gold Team last year and is serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints this year.
Another notable is that two brothers, Ladd and Tosh Davis, were both National Gold Medal Champions – Ladd Davis is on Maple Mountain’s High School National Gold team and Tosh Davis is on the Utah State University Eastern National Gold team.
The competition consisted of building donation boxes that were detailed and complicated. Out of 75 teams, only 10 teams completed the challenge in the allotted seven-hour competition time. The welded boxes will be used by WaterStep to collect shoes to help micro businesses in third-world communities. WaterStep also helps provide drinkable water to these countries through kits and proper training.
Just a bit of information on these amazing students. Ladd Davis, Sam Christmas, and Wyatt Justensen won National Bronze last year and National Gold this year in the high school division. Tosh Davis, Ben Warnick, Tyler Christmas (brother to Sam Christmas) won SkillsUSA National Gold as seniors (2017) and SkillsUSA National Bronze as juniors (2016) at Nebo’s Maple Mountain High School. This collegiate team also took National Gold last year so this makes Tosh Davis and Ben Warnick three times SkillsUSA National Champions.
The Maple Mountain welding team is under the direction of Jared Massic. One side note is that the MMHS welding team was the only team that helped after the competition to help take down the entire competition set. A committee member from the National SkillsUSA Welding Fabrication approached Coach Massic asking, in wonder, if these boys were Eagle Scouts. All the boys from Maple Mountain High School are Eagle Scouts in the Boy Scouts of America program.
Nebo School District is so proud of our Nebo Heroes–Ladd Davis, Sam Christmas, Wyatt Justensen, Tosh Davis, Ben Warnick, Tyler Christmas, and Jared Massic.