Spanish Fork WWII veteran seeks 101 cards for 101st birthday
Mark McKell is turning 101 on Sept. 17, and he is hoping to get 101 birthday cards.
McKell still lives in his own home, walks a mile each day, manages rental properties and plays the organ for an hour a day. He goes to the store, the mailbox and the bank.
Thirty years ago, McKell retired from the post office and he loves to get letters and mail and cards.
Letters can be sent to:
Mark McKell
General Delivery
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Volunteers needed to cook, can applesauce for people in need
If you love canning, or want to help people in need in our community, Community Action Services and Food Bank has the perfect volunteer opportunity. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14, the nonprofit needs volunteers to cook and can applesauce in the commercial kitchen at the Provo Recreation Center.
The canning effort is part of The Food Preservation and Hunger Relief Pilot Study from Utah State University. In its second year, the project takes excess produce from area fruit growers and recruits volunteers to preserve it, using safe commercial recipes. All applesauce then goes to Community Action Services and Food Bank, which gives it to people in need.
“Thanks to the generosity of fruit growers and volunteers, last year we received hundreds of pounds of locally-grown, commercially-produced canned food,” said Karen McCandless, executive director at Community Action Services and Food Bank. “Now this year we again have fruit growers lined up who are sharing what they have with people who are struggling to put food on the table.”
In 2018, volunteers produced 332 pounds of applesauce and pear sauce to donate to Community Action Services and Food Bank.
If you’re interested in helping people in need and have some free time on Sept. 14, contact Cathy Merrill at cathy.merrill@usu.edu, or call (801) 851-8479.