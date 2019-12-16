Orem honored for upgraded recycling program
Orem has received the Recycler of the Year award from the Recycling Coalition of Utah. The city was recognized for recycling efforts including city-wide recycling, e-waste education, recycling at city clean-ups, public recycling bins and more. Some highlights of of the city's successes over the last couple of years include:
Metal and green waste recycling are now part of the Orem Spring & Fall Clean-Up — participating is up 17%.
Public recycling bins have been added at the fitness center and Scera Pool.
Participation in Orem's curbside green waste recycling program is up 22% over the last 4 years.
Recycling participation is up 9% over the last year.
Glass and cardboard recycling dumpsters have been added at two Orem location and are filled twice a month.
Orem is launching "Recycle Coach" which will be a free app for Orem residents to have recycling reminders.
Provo's Pioneer Village Christmas celebration cancelled due to road construction
It appears the Grinch stole the Christmas celebration at the Pioneer Village this year. Due to the 500 West road construction, access to the village on all four sides of the venue are blocked to public access.
The celebration was to happen Dec. 13, 14 and 16, but was cancelled Dec. 12 after Mike Nielson, director at the village, was given the final word that work had to continue due to time and weather. The Christmas celebration was a tradition at the village and featured dancing, craftsman, caroling and tours. Nielson said they intend to bring the holiday venue back next year.
Nieslon's Christmas wish is that road construction will have moved along by the time they have their spring/Easter events.
Health university celebrates commencement
Eighty-two students celebrated commencement ceremonies for the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions Friday at the Provo Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. Kyley Black, who owns Ideal Machine & Mftg. Co., gave the commencement address.
Dominion Energy donates to Transgender Education Advocates of Utah
Dominion Energy has donated $10,000 to the Transgender Education Advocates of Utah, an organization that works to create affirming policies in schools.
“Transgender and gender nonconforming students face real barriers in schools throughout Utah,” said Candice Metzler, the executive director of Transgender Education Advocates of Utah, in a press release. “This includes access to safe school environments and supportive and knowledgeable faculty, staff and administrators who may be the difference between a child or young adult finishing high school and being positioned to have a successful future.”
Lowe’s donates to Nebo School District
Lowe’s Home Improvement in Spanish Fork has donated $2,500 to the Nebo School District Foundation to fund educational learning grants. The store recently had its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Spanish Fork.
Students win scholarships in bookmark contest
Rachel Jensen, a fifth grade student at Canyon Crest Elementary School; and Madeline Hoyt, a Timpview High School student; Blakely Smits and Shaely Warburton, Freedom Elementary School students; and Callie Sweeten, a Timpanogos High School student, won $1,000 scholarships through the My 529 and Utah Futures’ make Your Mark bookmark contest.
The students won out of more than 1,800 students from four age categories who submitted bookmarks to the contest.
Rep. McAdams votes for national defense bill
United States Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, voted in favor of a bill that will increase national defense spending and give pay raises to men and women in the military.
The "National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020," which passed through both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, would provide a 3.1% pay raise for service men and women and require the Defense Department to develop a comprehensive mental health policy, according to a press release.
"The men and women who wear the uniform and put their lives on the line to defend our country deserve our strong commitment to the success of their mission and support for their sacrifices," McAdams said in the press release. "This legislation honors our promise to give them the tools, training and benefits they deserve as they work to keep us safe and protect our freedom."
Included in the legislation is a provision designed to combat Russian election interference efforts, the news release says.