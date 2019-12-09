Univ
ersity Place holding family holiday events
Community favorite Quiet Santa is back starting today, available to children with sensory sensitivities each. Approximately 1 in 3 households includes someone living with a disability, and University Place is proud to advocate for this typically underserved community with events such as Quiet Santa. Registration is required, details on our website.
“We are very grateful for the insightful and proactive actions of University Place,” said Laurie Bowen, associate director of community outreach for the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at Utah Valley University. “Their thoughtful approach to creating a community of belonging through Quiet Santa is important and impactful. Every child should be able to enjoy the magic of the holidays and this opportunity provides some families a chance that they may not have had otherwise.”
To help foster the spirit of giving, University Place is also proud to support the #LightTheWorld campaign by being the first location in Utah County to be home to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Giving Machines. These unique vending machines allow people to purchase items that will then be donated to people in need. The local organizations that will benefit from the donations made at University Place include the Center for Women and Children in Crisis, Community Action Services, United Way of Utah County, and the Family Support and Treatment Center.
The machines accessible from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and are located at the west end of the shopping center, in front of Tai Pan Trading.
The mall is also hosting a new event, Santa & Friends Christmas Concert, at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
The event is a chance for families to come and join Santa and his friends for a special, hour-long Christmas concert. Singers include Hale Center Theater performers and the Voiceline UVU acapella group. There will also be a sing-a-long with Santa, and an appearance by some very special guests, according to a press release.
To wrap the holidays up, the mall will host a New Year’s Eve party from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31. To help ring in the new year, University Place will offer activities throughout the shopping center, including face painting, balloon artists, a magic show, a Scales & Tales show, crafts, games and a balloon drop to finish off the day’s events.
Post
al Service extends Saturday retail schedules
There are 25 Utah post offices extending retail hours every Saturday before Christmas for customer convenience. They will also open a dutch door every Sunday before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for customers to pick up notified mail or packages that couldn’t be delivered on the first attempt.
Utah County post offices include: American Fork, 55 N. Merchant Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Lehi, 333 E. Main Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Orem Mountain Shadows branch, 877 E. 1200 South, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Pleasant Grove,180 S. 100 West, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Provo, 35 W. 100 South, 9 to 2:30 p.m.; and Spanish Fork, 165 E. 900 North, 8:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.
With a projected 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service delivers more packages to homes than any other shipper, according to a press release. In Utah during the holidays, nearly a half million packages are processed each night at the Salt Lake City Priority Mail Center.
The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 9, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery. The USPS estimates it will deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16-21.
DWR
conducts semiannual deer population surveys
Now that mule deer hunting season is wrapping up, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is conducting semiannual surveys to get a better understanding of how the deer population in Utah is doing.
Specifically, biologists will look at buck-to-doe ratios, fawn-to-doe ratios and the overall health of deer herds, according to a DWR press release.
The surveys will take place throughout early and mid December in backcountry areas of central, northern and southern Utah.
On Dec. 5, the Utah Wildlife Board approved a new five-year statewide mule deer management plan that makes changes to the hunt drawing process, among other things.
Prov
o library hosting Uinta Mountains event
The Utah Valley Historical Society will host speaker Cordell M. Andersen at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Provo City Library at Academy Square room 201, where he’ll share photographically the Uinta Mountain range and highlight some of the unique historical aspects featuring Native Americans, mountain men, explorers, cartographers, geological surveyors, military personnel, ranchers, loggers and many recreationalists including hikers, campers and backpackers.
Andersen is the author of a new digital book, “The High Uinta Mountains: A Complete Guide to High Adventure in Utah’s Alpine Wonderland.” The book features 1,600 color photographs and maps and a guide for an 856 mile auto-loop tour. There is also three guide chapters for hikers and backpackers. Visit https://cordellmandersen.com for more details.