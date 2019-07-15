Provo gets new public information officer
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced that Nicole Martin has been selected as the new community relations and public information officer for Provo City.
“We are so excited to welcome Nicole to the Provo Mayor’s Office,” Kaufusi said. “She came very highly recommended with a strong track record in communications and marketing, media relations and social media management.”
Martin previously worked as the communications director and deputy mayor for Sandy City under former Mayor Tom Dolan. She was also the communications director for Herriman City, and has served the last three years as a member of the Herriman City Council.
Martin will be responsible for communications, community outreach, events planning, media relations and social media for the City Administration. She will report to Kaufusi and complement the continuing efforts of the Mayor’s Office staff in improving communications, transparency and community outreach.
Meet Pleasant Grove’s City Council candidates
Pleasant Grove is holding a “meet the candidates” Wednesday night.
The event is scheduled to run for two hours, beginning at 6 p.m. An announcement from the city says, “Come and get acquainted with the candidates who are running for Pleasant Grove City Council.”
The event will be held in the “community room,” in the new public safety building at 108 S. 100 East.