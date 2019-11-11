Interactive art show opening to public on Wednesday in Provo
Third Space Studios announced an interactive art show, Connecting with Creation, organized by artist Sarah Horn, happening Nov. 13-27, with an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at Third Space Studios, 247 W. Center St., Provo.
The show is an experience and opportunity to explore and connect with healing through creation for all who participate, according to a press release. Specifically, the work in the show will invite residents to connect with creation through art; physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
Through the work of three creators, as well as through a collaborative art piece that will be created by participants on the opening night of the show, there will be something for everyone to connect with. Those who attend the Nov. 13 opening reception are invited to contribute to a collaborative piece being made during the reception. Refreshments will be served.
Security Baron releases ranking of safest cities in Utah
Security Baron released a ranking of the safest cities in the state of Utah based on the rates of murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, arson and more.
Out of the 62 cities analyzed, Utah County cities in the top 10 include Pleasant Grove at No. 2, Saratoga Springs at No. 5 and Spanish Fork at No. 10.
The lowest ranked Utah County cities for safety are Lindon at No. 46, American Fork/Cedar Hills at No. 40 and Springville at No. 37. No Utah County cities placed in the bottom 15 cities.
According to the list, Smithfield is the safest city in the state, and Salt Lake City is the least safe city.
The full list can be found at http://securitybaron.com/safe-cities/utah.
Boys & Girls Club to honor Kent Nelson with Lifetime Award
Kent Nelson will be honored at annual Share the Harvest dinner and auction fundraiser Friday, Nov. 15, according to a press release.
“Thirty years ago, Nelson was hired to paint the Boys & Girls Club’s Provo Clubhouse,” reads the press release. “What started out as an ordinary paint job turned into something much more as Kent saw the potential of the Club to help thousands of kids grow and succeed. Since that early introduction, Kent has become one of the Club’s greatest advocates by donating, providing guidance and support, and chairing the LaVell Edwards Memorial Golf Tournament.”
Over the past 20 years, Kent has given more than $500,000 to the Club and has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide a safe place for thousands of Utah County kids to learn and play.
“He believes no detail is too small when it comes to improving the lives of kids and giving them a safe place to play and learn, and he reminds the Club regularly of this with his dutiful dedication to tasks as small as re-painting and re-carpeting the clubhouse so it looks beautiful, to overseeing the LaVell Edwards Memorial Golf Tournament, for the past 19 years,” reads the press release.
Every year, Kent’s efforts to recruit players, locate sponsors, and organize the event have helped the golf tournament bring in over $100,000, and Kent himself donates the largest contributions to the golf tournament and to the Clubs’ annual fall dinner and auction.
Utah’s Panorama Fever is coming to the Provo City Library
The Utah Valley Historical Society is putting on Utah’s Panorama Fever at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Provo City Library at Academy Square, room 201.
The presentation by professor Devan Jensen interprets scenes from early Utah panoramas, including a recently acquired Huntington/Lamanite Panorama used by missionaries to teach Shoshones and Utes, according to a press release.
“Paintings of historical events, known as panoramas, were as popular throughout the United States during the nineteenth century as motion pictures are today,” reads the press release. “In the Utah Territory, Philo Dibble, Dimick Huntington, George Washington Hill, Charles Brent Hancock, and C. C. A. Christensen traveled with series of paintings to share the story of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. For example, Dibble commissioned a panorama in Nauvoo and toured around Utah Valley, showing the panoramas alongside the death masks of brothers Joseph and Hyrum Smith.”
America’s Freedom Festival celebrates Veterans Day
A special Veterans Day celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Timpview High School in Provo. Veterans from the community will be spotlighted at the event, including Colonel Amos Wright, who served the U.S. in three wars: World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
WWII Navy veteran Roy Solt, who was on the last ship torpedoed by the Japanese before the war ended, will also be honored, along with Airman First Class Milton Eatchel, who served in the Korean War.
The Timpview High Wind Symphony will perform various patriotic medleys throughout the ceremony, and Captain Luke Ferrel from the Air Force will be the keynote speaker. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will also give remarks.
UTA seeks public participation in transit study
Utah Transit Authority invites public participation in a Point of the Mountain Transit Study aimed at identifying a Locally Preferred Alternative Transit Corridor from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the American Preparatory Academy, 11938 Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper.
This is of interest to UTA and project partners Utah Department of Transportation, Wasatch Front Regional Council, Mountainland Association of Governments, Salt Lake County and the cities of Lehi, Bluffdale, Draper, Sandy and South Jordan, according to a press release.
The public open house is for residents to learn more about the Point of the Mountain Transit Study and provide input on future transit improvements at Point of the Mountain connecting southern Salt Lake County and northern Utah County. UTA is acting solely as a facilitator for the study process to comply with federal requirements.
The Point of the Mountain Commission, established by the Utah Legislature, has asked UTA to facilitate a study addressing this issue. The study will solicit feedback from the public on transit preferences and future goals for potential transit corridor improvements affecting rapidly growing communities north and south of Point of the Mountain.
Aspects of the study requiring consideration include ridership estimates, travel times, travel markets, land use, economics, engineering, environmental impacts and capital costs.
“Public and stakeholder outreach and input are key components of this study and the entire project to connect the existing prison site to the TRAX Blue Line, the Draper FrontRunner Station and areas north and south, particularly Silicon Slopes in Utah County,” reads the press release.