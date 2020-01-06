DWR warns against possessing wildlife without permits
A 5-year-old boy in Uintah County was significantly scratched by a raccoon being kept as a pet on Dec. 11 and required emergency surgery, according to a press release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
According to the DWR, raccoons are an unpermitted and non-protected animal in the state of Utah and residents may be written a citation for illegally possessing them, which is a Class B misdemeanor.
Other unpermitted animals include striped skunks, coyotes and red foxes, the press release said.
“We do not want the public to avoid supporting wildlife, but we do want people to do it legally and safely,” DWR outreach manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby said in the press release.
Viral diseases of raccoons include rabies, canine distemper and infectious canine hepatitis, the DWR said.
2020 recycling calendar for Orem available
The 2020 Recycling Calendar is now available at https://bit.ly/2sLQrwX.
Residents can also have the recycling calendar on your smart phone by downloading the Recycle Coach app. Just search for "Recycle Coach" in the app store.
On collection day, place your recycling and trash carts at the curb with wheels facing the curb by 7:00 a.m. Please ensure recyclables fit in your recycling cart with the lid closed. Do not bag your recyclables.
Items that are approved for recycling include clean and dry aluminum and steel cans; clean and dry plastic bottles, jugs and jars; clean cardboard and boxboard; and clean paper.
Items that are not approved for recycling include plastic bags, plastic wrap, glass, food, liquid, yard waste, wood, shredded paper, electronics, clothing and more.