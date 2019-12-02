Handmade Holiday Market Dec. 2 at Provo Library
A Handmade Holiday Market will be held at the Provo Library from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. This is an intimate event that is working to encourage more community and less commercialism. Vendors were hand selected because of the unique artisan craftsmanship.
Interesting vendors include Doreen Bench of Floret Jewelry. Doreen specializes handmade jewelry and decor made with real pressed flowers and resin. Many of my flowers are picked from her own yard in Provo.
Susan Matjeka of SusanMarie Pottery and Sculpture is a local artist who teaches at The SCERA Center for the Arts. She will be displaying her some of her latest work as well as her popular piggy banks and Christmas sets.
We will also have Sharon Peterson of The Pillowcase Place. Sharon has crafted thousands of unique pillowcases with themes like Star Wars, sports and sports teams, Disney and, of course, Christmas. The Grinch Who Stole Christmas is a must see, plus thousands more.
Selected participants were required to have handmade items that were family affordable. The market was strategically kept small so that families could get to know the artisans sharing their work.
The market was scheduled to coincide with the Utah Valley Handbell Ringers performances at the Provo Library. In collaboration with the Handbell Ringers, we wanted this to be a festive fun night for families. There will be a chance to win a giveaway from the market at each Handbell Ringer show. There will also be a 10% discount on one item from the market for anyone who purchases a CD to help support the Handbell Ringers.
For information visit online at https://facebook.com/events/947587822280404.
Provo holds first Krampuslauf Parade Dec. 5
The Provo group Krampus 801 will celebrate an old European tradition with a Krampuslauf, a large parade featuring residents dressed in elaborate costumes complete with wooden masks and suits made from furs.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with the parade at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 and is hosted by The Boxcar Studios and Little Man Theater Company. It will be held at the Boxcar Gallery and Studios, 156 W. 500 South. The event is family friendly.
Local resident Chris Draudt started the Krampus 801 group last year in hopes of spreading the European tradition of Krampus throughout Utah.
Krampus and the Krampuslauf Parade are based on Austrian and Southern German tradition that goes back hundreds of years, according to Draudt.
“I was born in Germany and my family has always celebrated some of the German Christmas traditions,” Draudt said in an email. “One of those being the thought that Saint Nicholas has a darker sidekick who he travels with.”
For information visit the Krampus 801 Facebook event page at https://facebook.com/events/427307674617937.