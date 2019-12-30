Rep. McAdams votes to approve Trade Agreement
Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, recently voted to approve a North American trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to a press release.
Utah agriculture groups say 20% of the state’s agricultural products are sold to Mexico and Canada, the press release says. Moreover, a delay in approving the trade deal has contributed to a 24% increase in farming and ranching bankruptcies in the state.
“This is a major win for Utah farmers and ranchers, medical equipment manufacturers, eCommerce companies, and the thousands of Utahns they employ,” McAdams said in the press release. “Mexico and Canada are key trading partners and the economic relationship between Utah and those counties supports more than 120,000 Utah jobs.”
Provo city holding New Years Eve party
Provo city will hold a New Years Eve party for the whole family from 7 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday at the Provo Recreation Center.
Themed 2020: Eyes to The Future, the party will feature two fireworks shows — one at 9 p.m., another at midnight — along with a 9:30 p.m. show by Cirque Orenda, a group of professional aerialists and acrobats.
Other entertainment features will include virtual reality, a hypnotist, pool games, live interactive game shows, karaoke, a magician, adults-only casino game room, DJ Blacklight dance room, laser tag, face painting and more.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children; they can be purchased online at Eventbrite.