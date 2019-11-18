Provo Rotary Club plants 100 trees for 100 years of service
Last year, Ian H.S. Riseley, president of Rotary International, issued a challenge for Rotarians to plan 1.2 million trees — one for every Rotarian in the world.
Ruth Riley, who was then president of Provo Rotary, embraced this call, and Paul Warner, the current president, increased the challenge to one tree for every year that Provo Rotary Club has been in existence.
This month marks the centennial of the Provo Rotary Club, which received its charter from Rotary International on Nov. 1, 1919, according to a press release.
Planting the final tree to achieve this goal was recently done at Sundance, near the site of the Sundance Summer Theatre. To mark the achievement, Tree Project chair Bill Freez, Warner, and members Don Jarvis and Jim Calder, met last Tuesday at Sundance to officially commemorate the completion of this environmentally significant project.
Rotary is a global network of volunteers who share a passion for enhancing communities, improving lives around the world and finding solutions for many of the world's most pressing issues, according to a press release.
For more information, contact Provo Rotarian Rich Peterson at rich@rlplawfirm.com.
Susan Chasson named Democratic Woman of the Year
Susan Chasson, a family nurse practitioner at a Provo clinic, was honored Tuesday as the Democratic Woman of the Year, according to a press release from the Democratic Women of Utah County.
The Stella L. Welsh award was given to Chasson for her work “providing health care to victims of violence in Utah for more than 25 years,” the press release reads.
In addition to practicing at the Merrill Gappmayer Family Medicine Clinic, Chasson works as a sexual assault nurse examiner for Wasatch Forensic Nurses as well as the Utah County Children’s Justice Center. Chasson is also a program manager for the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
Chasson ran for the Utah House of Representatives 61st District seat in 2004 and 2006.
The dinner and awards ceremony was held at the Riverside Country Club in Provo.
Exchange Club to honor first responders at special award ceremony
The Exchange Club of Utah Valley will honor its Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year Award winners at a special dinner meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rocky Canyon Room at Zions Bank in Provo at 180 N. University Ave., Suite 800. Dinner will be provided. All interested community members are invited to attend. Please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 to (801) 372-0375.
This year’s award winners are Provo Police Sergeant, Sean Ellefsen, and Provo Fire Captain, Justin Headman. The club will also be honoring Master Police Officer Joseph Shinners, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.