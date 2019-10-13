Sundance Resort awarded No. 6 in Top 30 Resorts
SUNDANCE — Conde Nast Traveler announced today the results of its annual Readers Choice Awards with Sundance Mountain Resort recognized as the No. 6 Top 30 Resort is the West.
More than 600,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.
The Conde Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as the best of the best of travel. The full list of winners can be found here.
This is an honor, says Chad Linebaugh, president and general manager of Sundance Mountain Resort. With so many incredible resorts in this part of the U.S., we feel particularly grateful that our resort has stood out and been memorable enough for readers to vote for us.
The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Conde Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Conde Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.
Locals invited to Halloween Party in American Fork
The Heritage Care Center is throwing a Halloween party open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Activities will include carnival games, trick-or-treating and dinner.
The care center is also accepting the following donations: individually wrapped candy for games and trick-or-treating; costumes for residents; Halloween decorations; and time from volunteers to help run games, assist residents or decorate.
To sign up for volunteering or for more info, contact joshua.peeks@avalonehealthcare.com.