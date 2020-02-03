Rep.
John
Curtis says there is no legal justification for war with Iran
U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, introduced a resolution last Thursday emphasizing that the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) does not provide a legal justification for war with Iran, according to a press release.
Last year, the Trump administration stated that the 2001 and 2002 AUMF did not allow the U.S. to engage in war with Iran, the press release said.
Democratic leadership in Congress introduced bills last week calling for a repeal of the 2002 AUMF and to block funds for use of any military force against Iran without a Congressional declaration of war or national emergency.
Curtis’ resolution acknowledged the Trump administration’s “restraint and appropriate response to Iranian escalation throughout 2019,” the release said.
“Congress should revisit the AUMF and have a thoughtful, bipartisan discussion on how best to approach this subject to address current and future threats against the United States,” Curtis said in the press release.
Utah Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees
Do you know a Utah farmer, rancher or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2020 Utah Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation, according to a press release. In Utah, the $10,000 award is presented with Utah Farm Bureau Federation, Western AgCredit and Utah Cattlemen’s Association.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.
“The wise use of our resources and care for the land are always on the mind for Utah’s farmers and ranchers,” said Ron Gibson, president of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, in a press release. “I’m proud of the great efforts of Utah’s farmers and ranchers to take care of the land. I look forward to recognizing them for what they’ve been doing, and will continue to do, with this prestigious award.”
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at http://sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The application deadline date is Aug. 1. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by Aug. 1, and mailed to:
Leopold Conservation Award
c/o Utah Farm Bureau Federation
9865 S. State St.
Sandy, UT 84070
Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.Community briefs
America’s Freedom Festival sponsoring contests for students, teachers
America’s Freedom Festival is sponsoring five educational contests each year, giving away thousands of dollars in prize money, according to a press release. Students and teachers are eligible to enter the contests below.
Submissions for the Student Art Contest and the Student Essay Contest, which are open to students grades K-12, are due March 23.
Student Speech Contest submissions are open to students in grades 9-12 and are due March 31. For this contest, the winner is not only awarded a cash prize, but will speak at this year’s Patriotic Service event in the Marriott Center.
Additionally, two new contests have been added this year:
Teacher Contest submissions are due April 20, and applicants can win up to $500.
The Hope of America School Spirit Contest is due April 20. Schools can win up to $500 for participating, plus a pizza party for the whole school.
This year’s overarching contest theme is taken from the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof...”
For more information about Freedom Festival contests, visit https://freedomfestival.org/event/contests.