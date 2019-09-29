Arthritis foundation swings for a cure
The 2019 Swing for a Cure Golf Classic will bring together golfers and supporters to Saratoga Springs on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 8 a.m. at TalonsCove Golf Club.
The 2019 Swing for a Cure Golf Classic will raise funds for those who are fighting to find a cure for arthritis. Arthritis causes slow and painful deterioration of the body’s bones, ligaments, cartilage and tendons. More than 54 million Americans have arthritis (1 in 4 adults), including nearly 400,000 adults and 3,000 kids in Utah. All Swing for a Cure proceeds will support the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to conquer and cure arthritis.
Co-Chaired by Troy Olson (Les Olson Company), Benjamin Rogers (Merrill Lynch) and Jake Breen (Berkshire Hathaway Utah Cribs), the event will bring together local business leaders and will culminate with the Key to a Cure Awards Luncheon and live auction.
“This event highlights our work to find a cure and our Live Yes! Arthritis Network in the state of Utah – a plethora of resources for patients and healthcare providers,” said Deb Jordan, Executive Director.
The event is sponsored by The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation. Les Olson Company, The Grand Lodge of Utah, the Gardner Company, Berkshire Hathaway Utah Cribs, Berkshire Hathaway Utah Properties, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Tim Dahle Auto Group, Beach Point Capital, 1-800 Contacts, Walmart, ABC4 and the Salt Lake Enterprise.
The Arthritis Foundation (www.Arthritis.org) is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation’s goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride towards a cure. The Foundation also publishes Arthritis Today, the award-winning magazine that reaches 4 million readers.