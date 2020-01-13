Guest speaker to address BYU on LDS participation in railroads history
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas G. Alexander, guest speaker, will address Brigham Young University and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community on the Grading of the Union and Central Pacific Railroads.
During 2019, Utah and the United States commemorated the sesquicentennial of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Summit in Utah Territory in 1869. For the first lecture in 2020, Thomas G. Alexander adds to that history by examining the role of Latter-day Saints in completing the railroad, especially in preparing the railroad grade.
Brigham Young garnered a Latter-day Saint grading contract for the Union Pacific and Latter-day Saint contractors Lorin Farr, Chauncy West, and Ezra Taft Benson negotiated a similar LDS labor contract with the Central Pacific, according to a press release. Latter-day Saint labor crews completed this extremely difficult grading effort stretching from the head of Echo Canyon, Utah Territory, to Humboldt Wells (now Wells), Nevada.
Orem Public Library asking for plastic bags for service project
The Orem Public Library is asking residents to drop off their plastic grocery bags for a teen service project.
The teens will use the recycled bags to make sleeping mats, which will be donated to refugees. The upcoming service event is Saturday, Jan. 18, at the library.
Those who would like to donate bags can drop them off off at the main circulation desk of the library any day before the date of the service project.
The library is located at 58 N. State St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and is closed Sundays.
Utah Valley Earth Forum, HEAL Utah announce legislative preview event in Orem
The Utah Valley Earth Forum and Healthy Environment Alliance (HEAL) of Utah announced they will be co-sponsoring an event to preview the bills being considered in the 2020 legislative session that will impact Utah County.
The event will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Orem Public Library, according to a press release.
HEAL staff will talk about the legislative process in Utah and what Utah County residents can do to get involved, the press release said.
The event is free but a ticket is required. Tickets can be ordered online at http://healutah.org/event/2020-legislative-preview-orem/.