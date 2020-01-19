Circles of Utah Valley looking for volunteers to help people in poverty
Circles of Utah Valley is in dire need of 25 Ally volunteers for the ongoing initiative, according to a press release.
Becoming a Circles Ally enables volunteers to make a lasting difference in the community. The Circles Initiative exists to lift people out of poverty by forming circles of support around them, beginning with a Circles Ally.
Circles Allies are middle- or upper-class volunteers who become intentional friends to our participants. They offer mentoring, social support, and encouragement to help our participants succeed. This friendship can make all the difference to a participant working to rise out of poverty.
"It's clear the program works to help people pull themselves out of poverty," the press release said.
Those interested can attend an informational meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Community Presbyterian Church, 75 N. 100 East, American Fork. Text (435) 650-4482 to RSVP.
Tyson Foods donates protein to Community Action
Tyson Foods recently donated 35,000 pounds of protein to the Community Action Services and Food Bank as part of its commitment to hunger relief in the communities where it operates, according to a press release.
Tyson recently broke ground in Eagle Mountain where the company is building a new case ready beef and pork plant. The facility is expected to begin operations in 2021 and will initially employ more than 800 team members.
Arriving in 64 cases, the chicken was both stored in the Community Action Services and Food Bank pantry and also distributed to Utah Valley food bank recipients like the Utah County Jail, Tabitha's Way, Agape Food Pantry and Coram Deo Church, according to the press release.
Visit http://tysonfoods.com/Utah to learn more.
Charter school students and families to attend School Choice Assembly
Freedom Preparatory Academy will bring students, teachers, and families together to reflect on educational opportunities and celebrate schools of choice at an organization-wide assembly on Jan. 28, according to a press release. The upbeat assembly will feature student and administrative speakers, as well as a student dance performance.
Speakers will include Lucie Schoonmaker, 11th grade student and vice-president of Freedom Preparatory Academy's Student Association; Temoc Ortega, 12th grade student and member of Latinos in Action; Lynne Herring, Executive Director of the Freedom Preparatory Academy Organization; and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.
More than 800 students and community members are expected to attend the assembly, which will take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Freedom Preparatory Academy's Provo Elementary Campus, located at 1190 W. 900 North.
This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.
"We are excited to celebrate National School Choice Week with other schools across the nation," said Jonathan Kano, Dean of Students at Freedom Preparatory Academy in a press release. "We encourage parents in our community to tour our schools, research our curriculum, and consider becoming part of the Freedom Family."
This event is being organized by Freedom Preparatory Academy, which opened its doors in September 2003.
For more information, contact Jonathan Kano at jkano@freedomprep.net or (801) 857-0576.
DWR updates guidebook to help struggling deer populations
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued an emergency change to the 2019-2020 Utah Cougar Guidebook to allow for more harvest of cougars, according to a press release.
The change comes after mule deer populations were seen to be struggling throughout the state. Cougars are the main predator of mule deer in the state, the press release said.
According to DWR game mammals coordinator Darren DeBloois, deer populations in some areas have declined due to drought and heavy winder conditions over the past two years.
As part of the guidebook change, cougar harvesting quotas for some units in the state have increased, according to the press release.
The change went into effect last Thursday, the press release said. No other rules were changed.