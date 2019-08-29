West Nile Virus has been found and confirmed in Utah County, according to a county health department statement released Thursday.
The department's Mosquito Abatement District confirmed West Nile Virus was found in a mosquito pool in the Footprinter Park area, located at 1150 S. 1350 West, Provo. The park features a pavilion, sports fields, pathways and small pond.
Individuals in that are are encouraged to avoid exposure by taking certain precautionary measures.
According to the press release, the Utah County Health Department sets traps each week throughout the county to monitor the mosquito population. Those mosquitoes with the potential of carrying West Nile Virus are separated and tested to see if these viruses are present. Utah County has tested 1,911 pools of mosquitoes with the one positive pool detected.
“With the high water we have had this Spring, this has been a huge mosquito year, as we were expecting, the second highest in the last ten years,” said Dan Miller, Mosquito Abatement District director in the release.
Residents can take preventative measures by draining standing water, avoiding outdoor recreation at dawn and dusk, wearing long sleeves and pants when outside, and using insect repellent.
For questions or concerns, residents may call (801) 851-7637.