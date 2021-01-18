Utah's newly elected Governor Spencer Cox recently issued an executive order on the topic of vaccination distribution throughout the state. In that order from Cox, Utahns aged 70 and older were moved up on the priority list for inoculation, allowing them to be vaccinated starting Monday.
Along with the rollout of vaccinations for those age 70 and older comes the need to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccination.
The Utah County Health Department outlined these steps in a recent release.
"We are excited to be able to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for those over 70," the release said. "Know we are doing all we can to communicate this to the appropriate groups as soon as possible."
For those eligible to be vaccinated, they can get updates on appointment availability by texting UCHEALTH to 888777 or by checking healthevents.utahcounty.gov. After texting the number, a notification will be sent to let people know when appointments can be made.
Each person is required to have their own appointment or be included in the main "party" appointment of the person registered. The release also added that appointments may not be available for two or three weeks depending on vaccine availability.
"Individuals that accompany a senior to get their vaccine will NOT be able to get a vaccine for themselves if they are out of age range or not part of a previous allowable group (if they qualify, they still need an appointment)," the release said. "Individuals accompanying seniors should NOT sign up for the vaccine with whoever they are transporting if they do not qualify (they will be denied the vaccine even if they have an appointment)."
Health precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing hands was another area of focus on the release, even after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. These restrictions may be loosened by the department of health and governor's office after a certain amount of the state's population is immune.
The reason for continuing to follow health guidelines after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is because the vaccine may protect people from getting sick but it is unknown if those that are immune could still transmit COVID-19.
While there is only one vaccination site, currently in Provo, another one in Spanish Fork is set to open in late January.
Those who have a scheduled vaccination time are asked to not be early for their appointment. Masks and social distancing are required while in line and those set to receive the vaccine will need their insurance card, their confirmation code and a form of identification.
The Provo vaccination site is located in the Health and Justice Building at 151 S. University Ave.
For more information on vaccine appointments, information and more, visit the Utah County Health Department website at health.utahcounty.gov.