On Monday, Intermountain's Utah Valley Hospital received the state's first round of COVID-19 vaccines, less than three days after the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Officials from Intermountain held a press conference on Monday morning to give an update on the beginning of the vaccination process, how the vaccine is handled and more.
“Today we come to you with optimism and with hope," said Intermountain infectious disease physician Dr. Eddie Stenehjem. "Today signals the beginning of the end of this pandemic here in Utah. We now have a new and effective tool to combat this pandemic. In addition to the public health measures which we know work -- social distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands, in addition to the new medications that we have developed in the last nine months -- we now have a vaccine to prevent this infection from becoming worse. This is a proud day for science, and this is a proud day for medicine.”
Stenehjem saluted the work of scientists around the globe, mentioning that their work has paid off with a safe vaccine. He then went on to send thanks to those who participated in vaccine trials, the leaders of Operation Warp Speed and more.
While other vaccines from Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and more are on the way, Intermountain officials are excited to begin the first phase of vaccinations.
Phase 1A of the vaccines begins with all healthcare workers, with those most at risk of exposure receiving the vaccine first.
“We are excited at Intermountain Healthcare to be able to offer this to our caregivers as a safe prevention from COVID-19," said Dr. Kristin Dascomb, medical director of infection prevention for employee health at Intermountain. "Two of our facilities have received the vaccine at this time, Utah Valley and the LDS Hospital, and we anticipate that several of our other facilities should receive it either tomorrow (Tuesday) or by the end of the week.”
Intermountain also will have a tracking system for anticipated adverse events in response to the vaccine given to caregivers. Other employee health resources also will be available for caregivers that feel symptoms as well.
The plan currently is to have caregivers receive the vaccination on their final day of work for the week, allowing them to be at home for possible symptoms and return to work with antibodies.
“We initially received the vaccine through our materials management and it was immediately transported to our pharmacy," Dascomb said. "This is to ensure both temperature stability and security of the vaccine. To receive the vaccine it is then thawed, either at room temperature or in refrigeration, and that can take from 30 minutes up to three hours. Once it is then a fluid to be administered, it will be placed into syringes that are pre-measured so there is no risk of unintended dosages at the bedside. They will then need to be administered within six hours to ensure stability and will be administered in one of our facilities immediately.”
Sean Talley, Intermountain Medical Center Shock Trauma ICU manager, was optimistic about the vaccine and spoke to a similar sentiment for other caregivers he works with.
“The good news is, this vaccine is finally here, and I think it's a very good, optimistic sign that we are kind of entering a different phase of this," Talley said. "A lot of the nurses that I talk to and other caregivers are very optimistic about getting it. I have a lot of them asking me, 'When can we get it?' They’re wanting to get going because they know it’s a good tool to assist us in continuing this fight we seem to be in."
While this vaccine brings hopeful and optimistic thoughts to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a ways to go.
Stenehjem said that the vaccine may be the light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is still quite long in the scheme of things.
“We are still months away from widespread vaccination in our communities," Stenehjem said. "So what do we need to do to span this gap from where the vaccine is now in Utah to where we have widespread vaccination in our communities? Our numbers of COVID-19 cases are improving and that is a testament to everybody’s public health consciousness in terms of preventing the spread of this infection, however, our community transmission rates are very, very high. There is no sugar coating that we are still in the throes of a global pandemic that is affecting Utah.”
Referral ICU's were at 101% capacity as of Monday morning and admissions to hospitals around the state remain high, according to Stenehjem.
With the Christmas and holiday season upon us, Stenehjem continued to thank Utahns for their efforts over Thanksgiving. Officials were expecting to see a significant jump in COVID-19 cases, but that increase was not as large as expected.
This was in part due to public health measures. Stenehjem doubled down, adding that the message for Christmas and other holidays remains the exact same.
“We are encouraging everyone to enjoy those holidays with the people inside your home," Stenehjem said. "Do not gather outside of your home to enjoy those holidays. We cannot tolerate continued surges of cases and then subsequent hospitalizations. We need to make sure that we control this from a public health standpoint until the vaccine is widely available in the months to come.”