As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to increase and as case numbers are beginning to fall, Gov. Spencer Cox spoke to the success the state has seen with COVID-19 vaccine distribution during his monthly press conference on Thursday. He also announced that all adult Utahns would be eligible to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment starting on Wednesday.
Some of the statistics that Cox went over during the press conference included the Beehive State's seven-day rolling average of cases being the lowest since Sept. 13, a decline in COVID-19 cases from the previous week, and a growth in consumer confidence that is helping the economy recover as COVID-19 cases go down.
The governor also announced that Carbon and Summit counties have moved to moderate on the COVID-19 transmission index while San Juan and Duchesne counties have been moved to low.
As of the end of last week, 1,080,039 Utahns have received one or both doses of a vaccine, which is a 143,000-dose weekly increase. Cox added that 81% of adults ages 70 and up, 70% of those between 65 to 69, and 40% of those between the ages of 50 to 64 have received at least one dose.
“We have been very pleased with the rollout of vaccines in the state," Cox said. "The last time I checked, just a couple of days ago, we were sixth in the nation for getting vaccines into arms. We feel very positive about that.”
Cox said the state needs to do better with regards to vaccinations, but more vaccines are needed to do so. He noted that the state has been in contact with the White House and manufacturers and promised that more doses will be coming into the state by the end of March.
This includes a large increase in the manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as continued increases in the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
While this increase is expected in the next couple of weeks, 15% of the state's doses next week are still available and have not been scheduled, according to Cox. This concern was brought to the governor by the state and local health departments on Wednesday.
The relationship between the demand for the vaccine and the availability of the vaccine is one that Cox has kept an eye on. He said that demand should outweigh availability.
“Because of that, the state health department, as well as our local health departments, have asked me to open up vaccinations to everyone in the state earlier than we had planned," Cox said. "We spent the evening in discussions with our vaccination partners and collectively made the decision that as of next Wednesday, we will authorize vaccinations for every adult in the state.”
This announcement makes every Utahn age 18 and older eligible for the Moderna vaccine, and every Utahn age 16 and older eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. While these ages will be made eligible for appointments starting next week, Cox stressed that not everyone will be able to get a vaccine immediately and it may take some time for appointments to open up.
The week's notice is expected to give vaccine partners ample time to prepare websites, scheduling apps and more for the uptick in demand.
“We are heading in the right direction," Cox said. "That will allow us to fill up that 15% of slots next week and slots beyond that that are not filled up yet. Importantly, it will allow us now to take our mobile vaccination clinics to go into these hard-to-reach areas where populations may have a little more vaccination hesitancy than others.”
The governor also wanted to remind people to not schedule multiple vaccination time slots and to get their second dose at the same place they received their first one.
Another topic that was widely discussed was the "Endgame" Bill, which ends the statewide mask mandate on April 10. Cox said that he is happy with case counts decreasing and vaccines administered increasing, making sure to mention that the mandate may go away but large gatherings and schools will still see people required to wear masks.
“We all have the ability to wear masks ourselves and we can do that, that’s OK," Cox said. "I am going to continue to wear a mask until I am fully vaccinated and hopeful that everyone else gets an opportunity.”
Other states that have gotten rid of the mask mandates have seen people continuing to wear masks, according to Cox, and through some polling in the state, he believes Utahns will do the same.
Cox said he wants people to follow health guidance rather than be forced to follow a mask mandate. When asked about the upside to the bill, Cox directed the question to the legislature.
"I don’t know that there is much upside at all, again this is not what we wanted," Cox said. "I have been critical of it from the beginning. We had a timeline that we set out, we negotiated, we got as many days as we could and that’s where we are.”
The question that followed involved a possible veto of the bill and Cox said that it could technically still happen as the bill has not been signed yet.
However, Cox feels as if he did what was best for the state when negotiating with the legislature, earning the state an additional month.
“We believed that they had the votes to override a veto for an immediate end to masks," Cox said. "I believe that wholeheartedly. Now some people may disagree with me, and that’s fine, but in those conversations, once I engaged I had to say, ‘Look, we need more time.’ We started negotiating and the spot we got to was April 10. If they would get to April 10, buying us an extra month, then I wouldn’t veto the bill. I felt like that was the best thing to do. I got an extra month and I can’t tell them, ‘Hey, I’m going to negotiate and then turn around and veto your bill.’ That’s how you lose the respect of the legislature, and that’s not how I operate.”
The governor and public health officials felt comfortable with the April 10 date, according to Cox, even though it was not what was wanted. That comfortability comes with vaccinations rising, cases decreasing, and people getting outside more as the weather warms up.
Cox did say that if there is a turnaround and cases begin to rise, or new variants come into play, the legislature will be called back into session.
As for the vaccination eligibility, Cox continued to harp on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines currently available.
“We encourage people as soon as you are eligible, starting next Wednesday for everyone, right now for those over the age of 50 with comorbidities, please, please, please get your vaccine," Cox said.
While there are many places to find a vaccine appointment, Cox pointed to getmyshot.utah.gov as currently having openings. People can also go to coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine to find a list of every COVID-19 vaccine provider in the state.
While the mask mandate may be lifting in a little over three weeks, Cox made sure to encourage people to continue wearing masks until the vaccine is more widely administered.