The state of Utah hit a milestone Thursday as Gov. Spencer Cox announced there have now been more vaccinations than total amount of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Cox also announced how many vaccines the state could be receiving in March and April as well as the next phase of people who will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have administered now 362,701 doses, those are first and second doses combined,” Cox said during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday. “That’s a weekly increase of 95,674 doses. Every week, our numbers go up significantly, and that’s the great work of our local health departments and others who are engaged in this effort. Also today, we reached a really important milestone. We have now administered more doses that the number of people who have tested positive in our state.”
The total COVID-19 cases in the state of Utah, as of Thursday, was 351,273, and the total number of inoculations is almost at 363,000.
Cox continued with vaccine talks, saying the state is trying to be more viral than the virus, and it is happening. All of the vaccines are incredibly effective, according to Cox, which will help keep people safe while also getting the state back to normal more quickly.
“In fact, every one of these vaccines so far has been 100% effective against hospitalization and death, and those are the two things we are most worried about,” Cox said. “We are not as worried about mild disease, but we are most worried about hospitalizations and death. One-hundred percent — so far — is a pretty good number there, and we’re excited about that.”
Utah’s State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn also gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic as a whole, adding that the rolling seven-day average in Utah cases has decreased by about 450 from last week and the percent positivity in the state is also decreasing.
Another announcement from Cox had to do with the federal government sharing projections for March and April with regards to the vaccine. Cox stressed that nothing is official as some vaccines are awaiting for approval, adding that the numbers look promising.
On Feb. 2, the federal government increased the vaccines given to the state by 5%, an addition to the 16% increase from last week. The state went from about 33,000 doses a week to about 40,000 doses, and with the recent increase, doses have again increase to 42,000.
Looking ahead to March and April, Cox said vaccine production is ramping up at the federal level, with an anticipated increase in weekly doses moving forward.
“At this point, we believe that we can go from receiving total first and second doses of about 82,000 that we are receiving this week to, starting in March, 195,000 total doses, first and second doses per week,” Cox said during the briefing.
These are just projections, but Cox said his administration is begging to plan for these possible increases.
With the Johnson and Johnson vaccine awaiting approval, Cox said the state could be receiving 33,000 doses of the novel vaccine, upon approval, per week beginning in mid March. This could see first doses rising from about 33,000 last week to over 130,000 in the first week of March.
The 130,000 doses per week does not include the possibility of the AstraZeneca vaccine receiving approval, which could bring in an additional 84,000 doses in the first week of April.
With all of these possible vaccines on the horizon, Cox said possible expansion of partners is being considered as well as other mass vaccination sites.
As vaccine production and distribution increase, other issues will inevitably arise, he said. Some these challenges have already begun to present themselves, including scheduling issues, the need for different platforms and more.
“We are going to embrace that chaos, we are going to solve that chaos, we are going to get shots in arms within seven days of receiving that vaccine and we are going to continue to save lives,” Cox said when addressing those possible issues.
As for the current vaccination efforts, Cox said 84,000 seniors, residents age 70 and older, have been vaccinated, so far, in Utah.
Looking at those numbers, the state is expecting to be done with this phase of inoculations over the next two to three weeks. With that comes the announcement of new eligibility for the vaccine.
Cox announced, as of March 1, those 65 and older as well as those with certain comorbidities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
This group of people includes about 400,000 people in the state, and that phase is expected to be complete in about three weeks. At that time, the next phase and age group or comorbidities will be eligible for vaccination.
Those with high or moderate risk are expected to be vaccinated through March and April, dependent on the rate at which the state will receive vaccines.
The federal government has also partnered with Walmart and Smith’s Pharmacies, with 18 and 29 respectively. These locations will receive a total of 6,500 doses, starting on Feb. 11, on top of the state’s weekly allocation.
People will be able to call these pharmacies and get appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This will allow us to get back to normal more quickly as we save the lives of those who are most vulnerable, we decrease hospitalizations and we get prepared for even more vaccines coming in April and May,” Cox said.