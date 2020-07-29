Several people are injured and one is dead after four vehicles collided on State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon on Tuesday.
According to a press release by the Utah Highway Patrol, a double tanker semi was traveling west near Sheep Creek Road when the driver came to a stop or slowed down at around 4:30 p.m.
A Dodge pickup truck that had been following the semi failed to keep an appropriate distance and hit the semi from behind at mile marker 193.
The force of the impact caused the Dodge pickup truck to enter into one of the two lanes of traffic traveling in the opposite direction, colliding with an eastbound GMC Yukon. The Yukon made contact with the Dodge on the driver’s side and the driver of the Dodge was killed on impact, according to the press release.
As it struck the Dodge, the Yukon’s rear end swung into the second eastbound lane and made contact with another vehicle, a Ford Fusion.
The drivers of the GMC and the semi were transported to the hospital via helicopter in critical condition. The driver of the Ford was also transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.
While officials investigated the collision and cleared the scene, SR 6 was closed to traffic in both directions, and all eastbound traffic was diverted to SR 89 at Thistle Junction.
The roadway was cleared and reopened to eastbound traffic around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Identifying details, including the names and ages of the drivers, were not immediately available.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.