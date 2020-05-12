One person was shot and killed in Vineyard on Tuesday evening, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
Cannon said police do not believe the public is at risk, as officers have apprehended several suspects believed to be involved.
Police received a call through dispatch at about 6:20 p.m. reporting a home invasion in progress at the Concord apartment complex at Geneva 125 N. Mill Road on the third floor of one of the buildings.
During the course of that home invasion, there was one person who was shot and killed, according to Cannon. That person was still on the scene as of 8:15 p.m.
Cannon said police have "several people in custody," but could not give an exact number. He said two to four suspects were apprehended in Sandy by another police agency after leaving the scene of the incident and driving northbound. At least one other suspect was apprehended near the scene.
Police know the identity of the deceased and the suspects in custody but are not yet releasing that information to the public.
"We're going to be interviewing all the suspects to see who's playing what part in all of this," Cannon said. Cannon could not confirm whether it was the apartment's home owner who was killed.
The incident happened in the area of the front doorway of the apartment, Cannon said. Police do not yet know how many people live in the single-level apartment.
"We don't know the connection between the people trying to break in and the person(s) in the apartment or the motivation," Cannon said, adding that police have some ideas and leads, but nothing is confirmed.
Cannon said police are hopeful to get insights from possible surveillance video in the vicinity.
Police do not yet know details about the weapon used to kill the deceased, nor the number of shots fired.
As of Tuesday evening, crime scene techs were processing the scene and all detectives were on board chasing down leads and getting information about any connection between the two parties or what their motivation might have been, and interviewing witnesses, according to Cannon.
Cannon said some residents living in the same complex where the incident occured are temporarily displaced as the investigation continues.
"When you have things like this where people's family lives are challenged — and when I say family lives I'm talking about relationships between husbands and wives, or partners, and children and job status and finances — we typically do see an uptick in say burglary or theft."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.