Utah County Major Crimes took two men into custody after discovering roughly six pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle during a routine traffic stop.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, detectives with Utah County Major Crimes observed a black Nissan Altima with out-of-state plates fail to use its turn signal when changing lanes while traveling south on Interstate 15.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it entered the Holiday Inn Express in Lehi. The vehicle failed to stop immediately, continuing through the parking lot before officers had the opportunity to surround the vehicle.
The front passenger fled from the vehicle on foot and the driver, identified as 38-year-old Jacob Lee Panhorst on Lindon, was pulled out of the vehicle and detained. The front passenger was detained by authorities shortly after attempting to flee and identified as 42-year-old Jason Don Colledge of Orem, according to arrest documents.
After Panhorst and Colledge were detained, Panhorst allegedly told officials he had a bag of methamphetamine in his front pocket, which officers were able to retrieve. Due to the presence of the illegal stimulant, detectives requested a K-9 respond to the traffic stop.
Once the officer arrived, the handler stated that his K-9 gave positive indications that the vehicle contained more illicit drugs and gave officers at the scene probable cause to search the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives discovered about six pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk. Authorities also discovered individual bags and scales, which are commonly used to distribute illegal narcotics
The amount discovered in the vehicle, according to arrest documents, is about 27,669 individual doses of methamphetamine, which has a street value of about $276,000.
Panhorst agreed to speak with police, allegedly telling them he was driving Colledge up to Ogden to pick up methamphetamine, although he was unaware of the amount. He was allegedly to receive a portion of the methamphetamine Colledge retrieved during the trip as payment for his time and travel.
Colledge allegedly told police his intentions were to travel to another city to pick up marijuana.
Panhorst was booked into the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail under the suspicion of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colledge, who was on parole with the state of Utah at the time of the arrest, was taken into custody under suspicion of first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colledge is currently being held at the Utah County Jail, while Panhorst has been released on bail.