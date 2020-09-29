Two Spanish Fork men are in custody after a 15-year-old boy reported they tried to rob him while he was walking home.
The boy described the two men to police, stating they pulled their vehicle next to him, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. Officers with the Springville Police Department were able to identify the two men as 41-year-old Jared Nephi Agee and 43-year-old Scott Eric Dickey, both of Spanish Fork.
The boy reported Dickey and Agee allegedly exited the vehicle and approached him, demanding that he empty his pockets. Then, one of the men, the complainant advised authorities, reportedly grabbed him while the other punched him in the stomach.
According to arrest documents, the juvenile told police he punched Agee, who allegedly ran away. The two men reportedly entered their vehicle and fled the scene.
The boy described the vehicle as an older, white truck, also giving police a description of the clothes the two men were wearing. Authorities left the area to search for possible suspects using the descriptions of the two men and their vehicle.
Later that evening, officers were dispatched to a parking lot in Springville on the report of a suspicious man who was allegedly attempting to gain access to vehicles. Officials were able to locate and identify Dickey in the parking lot, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During the investigation, Dickey allegedly told police he and Agee had been together in Agee’s white truck. Dickey reportedly said Agee was the first to approach the 15-year-old boy, stating that he was only present and did not participate in the attempted robbery.
Dickey also allegedly told officials he and Agee fled the scene and traveled to his home where the pair changed clothes before driving back to Springville. At that time, police made contact with Dickey. Agee had reportedly left the area.
Authorities were dispatched to Agee’s home in Spanish Fork where they were able to located his white truck. According to arrest documents, Agee initially reportedly told police he had been home the entire day and had not left before allegedly advising authorities he left the residence several times.
At first, Agee also allegedly told officials he had not been to the Springville area in years. Later, he reportedly backtracked, telling police he had been to the city in the days leading up to the alleged attempted robbery.
The boy was transported to the location of the two men and the white truck, and allegedly positively identified all three as having been involved in the incident, according to the probable cause statement.
While on scene, police were allegedly able to see items consistent with drug paraphernalia in Agee’s vehicle in plain view. Authorities searched the vehicle and reportedly discovered a bag containing several grams of marijuana in the center console. Several used syringes and glass pipes with burnt residue were also located and collected from the vehicle.
Agee allegedly told police he had been smoking marijuana.
Dickey and Agee were both taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony robbery and class A misdemeanor child abuse involving physical injury. Additionally, Dickey was arrested under the suspicion of class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle and Agee is facing additional potential charges for third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dickey and Agee are currently being held at the Utah County Jail. Dickey is being held on $12,089 bail.