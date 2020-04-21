The Utah Attorney General’s Office filed several felony tax evasion charges against two Utah residents Thursday.
According to a press release by the Utah State Tax Commission, charges against Rebecca Teece of South Jordan and Wayne Rulon Bevan of Provo were filed less than a week apart.
Teece was charged on April 8 with 12 felony counts of tax evasion and failure to file a tax return. Since 2008, Teece, the report said, has failed to file individual income tax returns despite several notices.
She is facing charges of intentionally attempting to evade the payment of any tax, fee or charge and for failing to file tax returns for several years.
Between the years of 2013 and 2018, Teece collected $11,101 in tax deficiency with additional interest and penalties of $12,298 for a total of $23,399 owed to the Utah State Tax Commission.
Similarly, 12 felony charges of evasion and failure to file were lodged against Bevan on April 13. Bevan has allegedly failed to file his tax returns since 2004, and he was also notified on several different occasions.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office asserts that Bevan knowingly and without a reasonable good faith basis failed to verify any return within a set and appropriate time as well as intentionally attempting to evade a tax.
Between the years of 2013 and 2018, Bevan’s tax delinquency amounted to $13,525 with an additional $14,803 in interest and penalties for a total of $28,328 he now owes to the Utah State Tax Commission.
Teece and Bevan face possible prison terms of up to 15 years if found guilty.