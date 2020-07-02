Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force arrested four Salt Lake County men after an investigation of heroin distribution pointed authorities in their direction.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, detectives learned that a group of men in Salt Lake County were carrying several pounds of heroin from Mexico with the intent to distribute the substances to residents in Utah and Salt Lake counties.
Throughout the investigation, detectives used confidential sources to make several purchases of heroin from the group of men. Authorities were granted the authorization to intercept wire and electronic communications through the Fourth District Court in April.
Throughout the months of May and June, detectives intercepted thousands of communications between group members and conducted hundreds, possibly thousands, of drug sales to dozens of customers daily across the state, according to arrest documents.
Using the intercepted communications, detectives were able to identify a clear organizational structure within the group where one man acted as the manager. The alleged manager has since been identified and arrested.
Detectives were also able to determine that the members of the drug trafficking organization would launder the money earned through the sale of heroin in an effort to hide the source of the income and with the intention of sending the revenues back to members of the organization in Mexico.
According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities discovered one specific resident in Salt Lake City that was allegedly used to store, package and prepare large quantities of narcotics and was determined to be the primary location for the group members to reside in over the past several months.
Detectives conducted physical surveillance and GPS monitoring via cellular cellphone data, observing well over 10 drug transactions using these methods. Additionally, detectives were able to observe more than 10 money exchanges in an attempt to launder the money made from the drug transactions.
A Third District judge granted detectives a search warrant for the Salt Lake City residence Wednesday. During the execution of the search warrant, authorities allegedly discovered large quantities of heroin and cocaine, both packaged and pre-packaged.
The substances were found in a bedroom closet and within the wall of a furnace room behind the insulation, according to arrest documents. In total, authorities discovered over a pound of cocaine and nearly an ounce of heroin.
After obtaining a search warrant for a black Hyundai Sonata with temporary registration known to belong to the organization’s alleged manager, detectives found an additional 8 pounds of heroin located in the trunk of the vehicle.
Two of the men arrested were identified as “runners” or day-to-day distributors responsible for distributing substances, which mostly consisted of heroin, to customers as well as re-supplying other runners within the organization.
Runners also were instructed to collect money from the day-to-day distributors they were re-supplying and provide proceeds from the drug transactions to other members so that the money would eventually make its way into the hands of the manager, according to arrest documents.
One of the four men was identified as a manager within the organization. This man was responsible for the residence the organization used to store, package and prepare large quantities of narcotics as well as the money made from drug transactions.
The manager also was responsible for the “logistical needs” for the organization, including vehicle registration and insurance.
Detectives did not definitively identify the role of the fourth man in custody.
According to arrest documents, police took 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Rodriguez of West Jordan, 34-year-old Josue Morales-Garcia of West Jordan, 29-year-old Edwin Olvera-Garcia, and 24-year-old Jose Manuel Ortega-Guzman of Salt Lake City into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony money laundering and second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute.
Officials also petitioned the court to charge Sanchez-Rodriguez, Morales-Garcia and Olvera-Garcia for second-degree felony pattern of unlawful activity.
Each of the four men arrested on Wednesday were identified by Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents to have entered the U.S. illegally. Authorities turned over custody to ICE officials.