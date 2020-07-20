Several Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies are in isolation after an intoxicated Eagle Mountain man was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening to assault a deputy with a deadly weapon.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence in progress Friday in Eagle Mountain. When they arrived on scene, deputies located a man, who appeared to be angry and running down the middle of the street, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
As deputies approached the man, who was later identified as 31-year-old Matthew Jarel Harding, he allegedly lifted his right arm in an ice-pick fashion with an object in his hand as he yelled. With the headlights of the deputies’ vehicles, authorities saw Harding was holding a small kitchen knife.
As Harding advanced toward deputies, he allegedly screamed, “Kill me now,” and threw his arms to the side in what authorities believed to be an attempted suicide by cop, according to arrest documents.
Harding continued to proceed forward toward authorities, and unsure of how far he was willing to go and fearing he would use the knife against officials, a deputy deployed his Taser in an effort to subdue him.
Deputies reported the Taser deployment was successful as Harding fell to the ground where authorities took him into custody. According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman told deputies Harding had allegedly been drinking after receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
At some point during the evening, Harding and the woman got into a vehicle and drove around the city before an argument began, and Harding allegedly pulled a knife on the woman. Harding refused to allow the woman to stop the vehicle, allegedly holding the knife to her throat and threatening to kill her if she stopped. Harding also allegedly threatened to harm himself.
Harding allegedly stabbed the vehicle’s dash board several times before allowing the car to stop. The woman exited the vehicle and attempted to flee as Harding allegedly chased her, striking her several times before she was able to seek shelter in another resident’s home.
According to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a judge had ordered Harding be held without bail and four deputies involved in the arrest are in self isolation. They will be tested for potential exposure to COVID-19.
Harding is being held at the Utah County Jail in isolation under the suspicion of first-degree felony assault against a peace officer or military personnel with weapon or substantial force, first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, second-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor threat of violence, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, and class B misdemeanor domestic violence assault.