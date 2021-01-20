Utah’s Administrative Office of the Courts announced two court vacancies, according to a Utah State Courts statement released Tuesday.
In Payson, the Administrative Office of the Courts is accepting application for a single justice court judge position to replace Judge David C. Dahlquist, who is expected to retire in April.
The office is also accepting application for a justice court judge position in Santaquin, Genola and Goshen, which will replace Judge Sharla Williams after she died in November.
In order to be considered for the position, applicants must be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the U.S., and have been a Utah resident for at least three years. The applicant must also have a degree from a law school to be eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the U.S.
Additionally, applicants must have been a Utah County resident or the resident of an adjacent county for at least six months before their appointment.
The annual salary range for the open position in Payson is $36,647 to $65,964. The position does not include benefits. Additional information is available by contacting David Tuckett at (801) 465-5200.
For the open position in Santaquin, Genola and Goshen, the salary range is $27,211 to $48,978 per year. No benefits are included with the position — except URS retirement contributions, which is required by Utah State Code. For additional information, applicants may contact Ben Reeves at (435) 754-1906.
Applications for judicial office, which can be found on the court’s website, are due by Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to Amy Hernandez at the Administrative Office of the Courts, addressed to P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241.
More information is available by email at amymh@utcourts.gov.
Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to each mayor — Payson City Mayor Bill Wright, Santaquin Mayor Kirk Hunsaker, Genola Mayor Marty Larson and Goshen Mayor Steven Staheli — within 45 days of its first meeting.
Afterward, each mayor has 30 days to make a selection. The selected applicant will then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.
Applicants can access information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is available online, under employment opportunities.