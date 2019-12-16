An undercover investigator spent eight months communicating online with an Orem man who reportedly tried to arrange a meeting for sexual activity.
Nicholas Killian, 19, was charged in 4th District Court with one second-degree felony of enticing a minor.
Charges state Killian spent nearly eight months chatting with an agent with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force who pretended to be a 13-year-old girl.
He agreed to meet with the alleged teenager in the beginning of December at a location in Lehi, and officers arrested him upon arrival, according to court documents.
Killian appeared in court last week and has a waive preliminary hearing on Jan. 6.