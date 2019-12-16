STK - Police car lights
Buy Now
Stock Photo

An undercover investigator spent eight months communicating online with an Orem man who reportedly tried to arrange a meeting for sexual activity.

Nicholas Killian, 19, was charged in 4th District Court with one second-degree felony of enticing a minor.

Charges state Killian spent nearly eight months chatting with an agent with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force who pretended to be a 13-year-old girl.

He agreed to meet with the alleged teenager in the beginning of December at a location in Lehi, and officers arrested him upon arrival, according to court documents.

Killian appeared in court last week and has a waive preliminary hearing on Jan. 6.

Tags

Ashley Stilson covers crime, courts and breaking news for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2556 or astilson@heraldextra.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!