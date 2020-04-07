An Orem man was arrested early Tuesday morning under suspicion of felony charges after a woman told police she saw him standing outside of her apartment window naked.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, after the reporting party saw the man, she said he began to knock on the windows and walls of her apartment, and she began to become extremely upset.
When authorities arrived, an officer heard suspicious sounds coming from a nearby garage and approached the area the sounds were coming from. The officer then observed a male, later identified as 34-year-old Hector Manuel Flores, standing naked in the garage.
The officer approached Flores, shining his flashlight on the suspect and commanding him to stop several times. When Flores attempted to enter his home, authorities grabbed his arm and pulled him outside, commanding him to put on a pair of underwear.
According to arrest documents, officials reported that Flores appeared intoxicated and was slow to provide police with identifying information. Officers made contact with the reporting party, who they said was visibly upset.
The complainant told police she had two children in her apartment, according to the probable cause affidavit. When officers questioned Flores, he allegedly denied ever being naked, but told police he thought children were being beaten upstairs above his apartment. Flores also allegedly told officers he had lived at his residence for about four years.
Due to the fact that Flores had lived in the location for a long period of time and had mentioned children, officials believe he knew children were present when he was knocking on the windows and walls of the home naked.
The suspect is on parole for a prior conviction for a sexual offense involving a minor.
Flores was arrested under suspicion of third-degree felony lewdness involving a child with a prior conviction, third-degree felony lewdness by a sex offender, and class A misdemeanor failure to stop at command of a law enforcement officer.
He is currently being held on $11,950 bail.