Lehi Police Department officers apprehended a local man who allegedly took a vehicle for a test drive and never returned it.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 21-year-old Caleb James Kettenring took a car on a test drive from Discount Auto in Lehi around 5 p.m. on Monday. The car dealership reported that by 7 p.m., Kettenring had failed to return the vehicle.
As there was no reasonable expectation that Kettenring would have been allowed to keep the vehicle for as long as he did, the vehicle was listed in the National Crime Information Center, which acts as an electronic clearinghouse of crime data that is available to law enforcement at any time.
Officials discovered Kettenring had used the car to visit his ex-girlfriend, which resulted in a call to dispatch regarding a disturbance at her residence. It wasn’t until 11 p.m., however, that authorities made contact with Kettenring in Orem, according to arrest documents.
Police were dispatched to Kettenring’s location on reports of shoplifting. When officers arrived, they located Kettenring and the vehicle. Kettenring was then taken into custody.
During an interview with authorities, Kettenring allegedly told police he was test driving the car and believed he could continue the use while he completed his evening, including a trip to the liquor store and a few other errands, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The owner of the dealership was contacted before he arrived on scene and took possession of the car.
During a search of Kettenring’s person, officials discovered a check belonging to two individuals other than Kettenring. According to the probable cause statement, these individuals were contacted and reported to police that Kettenring did not have permission to be in possession of the check and requested that he be charged.
While being placed into custody, Kettenring allegedly told police he had a cough and believed he had COVID-19. Kettenring was taken to the Orem Community Hospital where he was tested before being brought back to the jail.
When he arrived at the jail, he allegedly told police he doesn’t believe he has it but was trying to get out of having to go to jail.
Kettenring was booked into the Utah County Jail under the suspicion of theft of an operable vehicle, a second-degree felony, and theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor.
He is currently being held on $5,000 bail.