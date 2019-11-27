An Alpine man is facing felony charges for reportedly sexually assaulting a teenager for years, despite the teenager's mother allegedly knowing about the abuse.
Kristopher Avard Kinkade, 53, was charged on Monday with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of object rape, all first-degree felonies. He is also charged with three counts of forcible sexual abuse, all second-degree felonies.
If convicted, imprisonment is mandatory for the aggravated sexual abuse charges with a possible 15 years to life sentence for each count.
Earlier this month, investigators met with a girl who reported Kinkade had sexually abused and assaulted her since 2015.
The assaults and abuse reportedly happened at different locations across the West, but "primarily have occurred in Utah County in Alpine and Cedar Hills," according to a probable cause statement from the Lone Peak Public Safety Department.
Nearly three years ago, a sibling of the teenager reported similar allegations about Kinkade and the teenager. But "the mother was aggressively uncooperative, by refusing to allow her daughter or anyone else to speak with the police, and demanding the case to be closed," police reported.
"It is believed the mother is aware of the abuse, and for whatever reason is not taking to appropriate steps to protect her daughter," the probable cause statement reported.
Kinkade is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail. He appeared in 4th District Court on Tuesday for an initial appearance on the charges.
Investigators discovered Kinkade was charged in 2009 with reportedly patronizing a prostitute in Lehi.
In 2011, he was convicted of four second-degree felonies of communications fraud. Charges state Kinkade created a Ponzi scheme to steal $300,000 from five different individuals between 2007 to 2009.
Court records show he continued to pay restitution to the individuals until his arrest last week.