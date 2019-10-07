Police have issued a search warrant for a 17-year-old’s phone after he reportedly threatened a shooting at Skyridge High School in Lehi.
Lehi Police Department officers were called on Sept. 16 after the teen said he wanted to shoot kids at school, according to an affidavit for a search warrant in the Fourth District Court in Provo. The teen reportedly told an adult he wanted to be in a gang and was meeting with a gang member that night.
The teen planned to drive by Skyridge High School and shoot everyone he saw in the parking lot, according to the search warrant affidavit. Messages on his phone reportedly showed he was meeting with someone for an AK-47.
The Alpine School District was unaware of the threat, according to Kimberly Bird, a spokeswoman for the district. Skyridge High School did not have an increased police presence at the school following the threat.
Bird said the student is no longer enrolled in the Alpine School District.
The warrant is for the teen’s phone and “any and all data, photos, texts, chats, applications, passwords, usernames or any other evidence that may be pertinent to the investigation of threats of violence/terrorism,” according to the affidavit.
Lehi Police Department Chief Darren Paul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.