The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges against two men Tuesday following an altercation at a party late last week.
Officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department responded to the Green Grove apartment complex on reports of a fight that had broken out at a party around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Before their arrival, authorities were advised there were several people involved in the altercation.
When officials arrived on scene, they discovered the apartment’s tenant had invited friends over for a party and one of those friends had brought along three other men, including 18-year-old Carson Torre of Draper and 18-year-old Casey Jack Demie.
Witnesses told police the three men interacted with others at the party and had arrived to the apartment with alcohol, although they were reportedly drunk when they arrived. According to arrest documents, one of the three men made comments about not listening to “Blood” music after the tenant put on music, continuing to make claims that the three men were aligned with the Crips.
A woman at the party responded to their claims, and a verbal argument ensued before one of the men allegedly struck her. One of the tenant’s friends stepped in to confront the three men about striking the woman, which started a physical altercation.
During the altercation, all three men started to strike the man who had confronted them, according to the probable cause affidavit. The tenant began to push the men out of her apartment until the door could close. After the door was closed, however, the men allegedly began to hit the door, causing about $150 worth of damage.
The commotion caused a neighbor to look out and see the disturbance before throwing water on the men to get them to leave. Torre was allegedly hit with this water.
The altercation continued outside where the tenant’s friend who had confronted the three men was struck once more by all three individuals before they left him near the apartment.
Police located the three men, who allegedly denied taking part in the altercation while their injuries were checked by medical personnel at the scene. All three men had blue bandanas or “flags” and claimed Crip affiliation, according to arrest documents.
While authorities spoke with the three men, Torre asked several times for his bag. Police discovered a black bag containing his cards along with a small bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and two Xanax pills. Officials also found a vape and e-juice on Torre and Demie.
Demie also was allegedly found to be in possession of brass knuckles, which were tucked into his waistband.
All three men, who were under the age of 21 years old, participated in field tests which showed positive for the presence of alcohol. At this point of the investigation, Torre allegedly became confrontational, and officers placed him in the back of a patrol car to calm down.
A short time later, authorities heard a banging sound and found Torre had allegedly struck his head against the inside of the vehicle, which caused his head and face to bleed. Torre was transported to the American Fork Hospital for medical clearance, telling medical personnel he was jumped and struck in the head with a baseball bat.
Authorities found no evidence that Torre’s accounts were true, and he received stitches for his wounds.
On Tuesday, Torre was charged in Fourth District Court with two charges of class A misdemeanor assault, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, two counts of class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor intoxication, class C misdemeanor possession of tobacco by a minor, and class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Demi was also charged Tuesday with class B misdemeanor assault, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief and class C misdemeanor intoxication. He also was issued a citation for possession of tobacco by a minor.
Authorities have petitioned the court to include gang enhancements.
Torre is expected to appear before a judge on Friday at 8:30 a.m. for a waiver hearing. Demie’s initial appearance in court has not been scheduled at the time of publishing.
The third man involved in the altercation has not yet been charged or arrested.