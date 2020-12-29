A business in American Fork was allegedly burglarized Sunday by a 31-year-old male that apparently didn’t make it out of the store before being found by employees.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers from the American Fork Police Department responded to a local business after receiving reports of a broken window on the front door.
“Video surveillance was checked by the business,” the police report said. “A male individual was seen on the video breaking the glass and then entering the business through the opening.”
Police later arrested Tyler Austin Fink, who allegedly collected items within the store.
According to the arrest report, after taking things, Fink was reportedly found a short time later, passed out and still inside the store, by employees who escorted him out of the store. At the time, the employees were not aware of Fink’s actions.
“The video footage shows the male as he is being escorted out of the store. From the video, it appears that he has two objects concealed in the front pocket of the hoody he was wearing,” the police report continued.
Fink allegedly left the store and walked to a nearby restaurant. Officers were called to the restaurant a short time later for a welfare check, and it was then they found out they were checking on the same man who had reportedly broken into the nearby business.
Fink was allegedly in possession of two alcoholic beverage cans, one of which was empty. He reportedly told police he doesn't drink much, but he had been drinking that day, the report said.
The alcoholic beverages and the hoody Fink was reportedly in possession of had been taken from the business.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Utah County Jail for third-degree felony burglary as well as theft, criminal mischief and intoxication, all misdemeanors. The stolen items were returned to the business, according to the police report.