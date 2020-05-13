An American Fork man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly inappropriately communicating with and sending images to a 14-year-old girl through his company's work email.
On May 7, an individual with the Utah Kids Foundation contacted a detective with the American Fork Police Department after she received an email about 40-year-old Thomas Bennett Knowlton, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The email alleged that Knowlton had been communicating with a 14-year-old girl, including sending the girl nude images of himself, through his work email account.
The email allegedly included screenshots of email threads that showed Knowlton sending nude images and speaking to the 14-year-old girl in a sexual manner, even after the girl told him she was born in 2006, according to arrest documents.
In several instances, Knowlton allegedly asks the girl to send him pictures and makes inappropriate sexual requests. Other attachments included timestamped links to photo albums of Knowlton that allowed officials to verify the sender’s identity.
Authorities contacted Knowlton’s place of employment, since the emails seemed to have been exchanged from a company account, and learned he was working from home and had been telecommuting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a representative from the company Knowlton worked as a software engineer told officials he had been loaned company equipment to use while working from home, including a custom-built desktop tower, monitors, keyboard and other computer accessories.
The company’s email system was also web-based, allowing employees like Knowlton to access their emails from any device, including a computer, a cellphone and a tablet.
According to arrest documents, the investigating officer stated that he believed Knowlton had been scammed into believing he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl. Officers were given no further details about the girl and received no verification as to who she was.
Despite believing Knowlton had been scammed, officers asserted he still communicated with what he knew and believed to be an underage girl and participated in the exchange of explicit images.
American Fork authorities served a search warrant on Knowlton’s residence Tuesday, taking him into custody at his place of work. Knowlton refused to answer any questions and requested an attorney.
In an interview with Knowlton’s wife, she told officers he has been caught chatting with underage girls on chat apps, according to arrest documents. Knowlton’s wife also reported he had a problem with excessively viewing pornography.
Knowlton was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor. Officials also petitioned to have Knowlton charged with third-degree felony obstruction of justice after he refused to comply with a search warrant.
He was booked into Utah County Jail under $15,000 bail, but has since been released on bond.