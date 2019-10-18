Police arrested a 19-year-old American Fork man Thursday after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor.
Edgar Estudillo was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the second-degree felony of rape, the third-degree felony of distributing, offering or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance, and the class B misdemeanors of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and selling, offering, or furnishing an alcohol product to a minor.
The minor told police she’d been communicating with Estudillo on Snapchat and Instagram and had agreed to meet him on Oct. 3, according to a police report. He reportedly picked her up from her school and drove her to different stops before going to his house in American Fork. Once there, they both drank vodka and smoked marijuana, according to the police report.
The minor threw up in the bathroom and then passed out on the couch, according to the report. She reportedly woke up on the floor with her clothing off and Estudillo naked directly next to her.
Estudillo reportedly told police he gave the minor alcohol and marijuana, and said he did not remove the minor’s clothing. He told police that he touched the minor and tried to have sex with her while she was passed out, but couldn’t because he was too drunk, according to the report.