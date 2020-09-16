Officers with the American Fork Police Department responded to reports of two suspicious men on bicycles who were seen in a local neighborhood during the early hours of the morning Tuesday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the two men were reportedly seen inside a parked vehicle in the area.
Authorities arrived on scene and were able to make contact with the two individuals based on the descriptions given by complainants. One of the men police made contact with was identified as 38-year-old Michael Dean Anthony Campbell of American Fork.
According to arrest documents, Campbell was seen with a large set of bolt cutters and carrying a purple backpack. Police searched the area and discovered a flashlight on the ground outside of the vehicle the two men were reportedly inside.
While speaking with the two men, officers reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the two men.
The men allegedly advised police they were waiting for a friend to drive them to Salt Lake City, but they reportedly refused to disclose their friend’s name, only telling police the vehicle they were inside of belonged to their friend.
Officials discovered Campbell was reportedly in possession of the vehicle’s keys, allegedly telling police his friend asked him to clean paraphernalia from inside the vehicle.
Campbell also reportedly advised police that he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the morning while waiting for their friend to drive them to Salt Lake City.
After further questioning from police, Campbell allegedly told authorities he met a man in a hotel bathroom in the area and traded heroin for the keys to the vehicle. Campbell also reportedly told officials he believed the vehicle was stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Campbell allegedly said he had entered the vehicle and began removing items to sell in order to obtain money to purchase controlled substances.
Authorities searched the purple backpack in Campbell’s possession and located a .45 caliber pistol, which Campbell allegedly said he knew was inside the bag and had plans to sell the firearm for controlled substances.
Officers were able to match the vehicle’s make and model as well as the license plate to a stolen vehicle report made earlier.
Pursuant to Campbell’s arrest, officials conducted a search of the vehicle and the surrounding area and discovered items consistent with drug paraphernalia as well as controlled substances, which were positively identified as heroin and marijuana. Officials also reportedly discovered a full-face mask and personal identification documents belonging to other people.
Campbell allegedly advised police he had swallowed heroin prior to his arrest. Authorities transported Campbell to the hospital to be assessed by medical professionals.
Officials arrested Campbell under suspicion of second-degree felony transferring a stolen vehicle, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, class A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor manufacture or possession of burglary tools, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and class B misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
Campbell is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.
The arrest information for the other individual involved in this case was not immediately available.