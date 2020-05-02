Police arrested an American Fork man after a woman reached out to police to report a sexual assault.
Taitin Hamilton, 21, is accused of sexually assaulting and raping one of his coworkers, an 18-year-old woman, according to police.
The arrest report states the responding officer met with the woman, and she recounted the incident.
She told officers that she works with Hamilton, and that on Thursday she went to Hamilton's house in American Fork to "hang out." The two reportedly went for a walk around the neighborhood, during which Hamilton offered the woman a "vape" and asked her if she wanted a "hit."
The woman reportedly admitted to officers that she smoked the vape twice, after which Hamilton told her the vape contained marijuana.
According to the arrest document, the two returned to Hamilton's residence and started watching a movie in his bedroom, sitting on his bed.
The document states the woman reported, "While watching the movie, Tait (Hamilton) asked her if he could put his arm around her (which she consented to) and later began rubbing his nose on her cheek ... Tait became more aggressive and began kissing her on the mouth."
The woman said she told Hamilton that kissing was as far as she wanted to go. Hamilton became more aggressive while kissing her, and also began "grinding" on her, according to the report. Hamilton reportedly told the woman they should have a "safe word," and came up with one.
Reportedly, after establishing the safe word, Hamilton put his hand up the woman's shirt and grabbed her breast. The woman told police that she said the safe word in response, to which Hamilton replied, "We'll ease into it," and removed his hand.
Eventually, Hamilton removed his own clothes as well as the woman's shirt and bra, and aggressively kissed and bit her breasts, causing her pain, the woman told police. The woman told police that "at this point she froze and didn't know what to do."
Hamilton reportedly began removing her pants, at which point the woman told him "no," and he repeated that they would "ease into it."
The woman reported Hamilton started rubbing her genitals through and then under her clothing in a way police determined constituted first-degree felony object rape.
The woman reported she told Hamilton she wasn't good at a sexual move in the hopes that this would stop Hamilton from going further.
Because she was "frozen," she followed Hamilton's instruction to remove her pants and allowed him to grind on her until he ejaculated, she told police.
After, the woman said Hamilton told her to hurry and get dressed, and apologized if he made her feel uncomfortable.
The woman reported to police that over the course of the sexual encounter, she stated the safe word, told Hamilton "no," and told Hamilton multiple different times, "This is as far as I want to go."
After interviewing the woman, police interviewed Hamilton at the American Fork Police Department. Hamilton reportedly admitted to the incident, including touching her genitals.
Hamilton reported to police that when the woman told him "no," she used the words, "No, not yet." He recounted hearing the woman saying the safe word once and "no" five times.
Hamilton was booked into Utah County jail Saturday morning under suspicion of first-degree felony object rape, third-degree felony possession of illicit substances with intent to distribute, and class A misdemeanor of sexual battery. Hamilton is currently held at the jail on $20,000 bail.