American Fork police arrested a local man under suspicion of felony aggravated assault Wednesday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the American Fork Police Department responded to a residence after receiving reports of a woman who had fled to a neighbor’s home after a physical altercation.
The neighbor witnessed the argument while on the phone with dispatch, and advised emergency personnel the woman was bleeding from the mouth. The man involved in the altercation, the neighbor told officials, was then seen leaving on foot.
Authorities arrived at the neighbor’s home and made contact with the woman, and a short time later, officers located the man walking about three blocks from the scene. He was identified as 24-year-old Fonomanu Sekona of American Fork, according to arrest documents.
Officers reported seeing several injuries to the woman’s face, including abrasions on her cheek and forehead as well as blood coming from her lips. The woman told police Sekona had allegedly choked her after the two began to argue over house key.
During the argument, Sekona reportedly sat down to play video games and the woman allegedly told police she hit or pushed the console controller off of the table. This prompted Sekona to allegedly “get physical” with her, according to the probable cause affidavit, pushing her to the ground.
The woman told police she ended in a bent-over, kneeling position with Sekona reportedly standing over her, allegedly grabbing her throat, making it difficult for the woman to breath. The woman said she began experiencing dry throat, pain in her ears and neck, and a feeling of light-headedness.
The woman advised authorities that she estimated she was held in this position for about two minutes before she was allowed to stand up. Before she could get to her feet, Sekona allegedly grabbed the back of her head by the hair and pulled her down to the ground, causing her head to make contact with the floor.
According to arrest documents, Sekona allegedly began to make statements telling the woman “this is what [she] deserves.” The woman told police this was not the first time Sekona had allegedly choked her but that she had not reported the previous incidents out of fear, with the most recent happening during the week of Aug. 16.
During the alleged incident, the woman told police she was on FaceTime with a family member who lives out of state when Sekona returned home and an argument ensued. While still on the call, Sekona allegedly attacked the woman, holding her down and choking her.
While with police, the woman FaceTimed her family member who advised authorities that the incident had happened the way the woman reported it. The family member told officials while on the call the phone dropped suddenly and she could hear the woman say “you’re choking me” before the phone hung up, according to the probable cause statement.
Sekona was taken into custody under the suspicion of two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault. Aggravated assault, according to Utah Code, involves any act that impedes breathing or circulation through the use of unlawful force or violence, especially by applying pressure to the neck or throat of a person.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.
The incident surrounding both potential charges is currently listed as a domestic violence offense.